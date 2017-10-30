The close: TSX ends above 16,000 for first time, Canopy Growth jumps

Canada's main stock index closed above 16,000 for the first time on Monday, fueled primarily by influential resource stocks including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, and cannabis producer Canopy Growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.27 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 16,002.78. The benchmark index also broke the intraday record set on Friday, touching as high as 16,033.12.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory.

"A lot of it has to do with catch-up. The U.S. market has had a good run his year," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities, noting the record rally on Wall Street as well as support from commodity prices.

"Earnings are in focus right now. So far it's been good, but we have a long ways to go – we're about two weeks behind (the United States)."

Canopy Growth leaped 19.0 per cent to C$15.22 on news that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc has acquired a roughly 10 per cent stake in the company.

The overall healthcare group saw its biggest one-day gain since June, jumping 3.7 per cent.

Canadian Natural Resources was by far the heftiest driver on the index, rising 2.9 per cent to C$44.63, while Crescent Point Energy Corp soared 7.5 per cent to C$10.15.

U.S. crude prices touched levels not seen since late February and benchmark Brent crude held above $60 a barrel on expectations OPEC-led production cuts would be extended past march.

Precision Drilling Corp extended Friday's gains, surging 13.8 per cent to C$3.71 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, while overall energy stocks rallied 1.7 per cent.

The materials group, home to mining and other resource companies, added 0.9 per cent, with the price of safe-haven gold rising ahead of a busy week in central bank news.

Goldcorp Inc advanced 2.0 per cent to C$17.15.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd rocketed 12.1 per cent to C$4.74. The company said it reached an agreement to rebuild a railway spur line to connect the Kipushi Mine with the Democratic Republic of Congo national railway.

Element Fleet Management Corp was up a hefty 9.2 per cent to end at C$10.32, while overall financial services remain unchanged.

On the downside, consumer staples retreated 0.5 per cent, while industrials gave back 0.4 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 158 to 87, for a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Ten stocks posted new 52-week highs on the index, while two posted new lows.

Wall Street ends lower; Merck, Trump tax talk weigh

Wall Street pulled back from record-high territory on Monday, weighed down by a drop in Merck shares and a report that U.S. lawmakers are discussing a gradual phase-in of much-anticipated corporate tax cuts.

Market watchers pointed to declines steepening after a Bloomberg report that the House of Representatives was discussing a gradual cut in corporate tax rates over several years.

"A lot of people are looking to that corporate tax cut as a reason for the next leg up in stocks," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Investors were also digesting the impact to Trump's agenda from news that his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was charged with money laundering in the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"We are in a market that has just been on an absolute low-volatility, steady climb for quite a while, so you don't need much of a reason for it to take a periodic step back, particularly a small step back," Meckler said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.45 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 23,348.74, the S&P 500 lost 8.24 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,572.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.30 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 6,698.96.

Stocks pared losses late in the day amid signs that Trump was close to picking Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as head of the U.S. central bank.

The New York Times reported Trump was "expected to" name Powell as soon as Thursday to replace Janet Yellen as Fed chair, after Reuters reported earlier that Trump was likely to pick him.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq touched an intraday record high earlier in the session before pulling back.

The S&P tech sector rose 0.4 pct, following big gains on Friday in the wake of a strong batch of earnings.

Apple shares gained 2.3 per cent after analysts pointed to strong demand for the iPhone X.

Merck shares fell 6.1 per cent after a setback to its key cancer medicine. The stock was among the top drags on the S&P 500 and Dow industrials.

In other corporate news, the board of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is having doubts about the merger it has been negotiating between its U.S. wireless subsidiary Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, due to fears of losing control of a combined entity, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Sprint shares fell 9.3 per cent and T-Mobile ended off 5.4 per cent.

Market watchers readied for another big week of corporate results. With more than half the S&P 500 reported, third-quarter earnings are expected to have climbed 6.7 per cent, up from an expectation of 5.9-per cent growth at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Fed is also due to meet this week, adding to the heavy week of economic and financial news.

"No one is expecting a rate hike, but the statement will be important," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "This market has a confluence of headline-grabbing releases this week."

The October jobs report is due on Friday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.96-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 6.6 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 6 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.