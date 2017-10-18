The close: Energy, mining retreat pressure TSX, offset hefty CP gains

Canada's benchmark stock index reversed earlier gains on Wednesday as weaker energy and materials stocks offset a rally in Canadian Pacific Railway shares following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Oil and gas companies gave back 0.4 per cent as crude prices pared gains following an unexpected fall in U.S. refining rates and diesel and gasoline stock builds that indicated softer demand.

Stormy weather that caused power outages in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan also disrupted two crude oil pipelines in Western Canada.

Enbridge Inc's 2.6 per cent retreat to C$50.42 accounted for about a tenth of a per cent of the index's decline. Transcanada Corp fell 2.2 per cent at C$61.96.

Encana Corp, which holds its investor day on Wednesday, tempered some of declines, rising 2.8 per cent to C$14.70.

CP Rail also stemmed losses and finished up 5.1 per cent to end at C$220.36 after the company also raised its full-year profit forecast.

The results gave a boost to its peer, Canadian National Railway, which gained 0.7 per cent to end at C$101.05. The two companies helped lift the industrials sector 1.2 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 34.74 points, or 0.22 per cent, to finish at 15,782.16. Half of the index's 10 main sectors lost ground.

The index, which is flirting near highs reached in February, has see-sawed back and forth this week after rallying more than five per cent since early September.

"It's much better to have two steps forward, one step back. That's a lot more normalizing in our opinion," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director, institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets.

"There's a little bit of a pull-back in the commodities related areas," he added.

Mining stocks were squeezed by metal prices, with gold prices falling for a third straight session as the greenback rose amid speculation over who will be the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Copper prices also fell on profit-taking after its recent surge to three-year highs, though demand expectations from China helped curb losses.

Teck Resources fell nearly 2 per cent to C$27.61, while Barrick Gold fell 0.8 per cent to C$20.16. Agnico Eagle Mines was down 1.1 per cent at C$55.84.

The materials sector lost 0.8 per cent, while the gold subsector retreated 1.3 per cent.

IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.

The close above 23,000 came just 54 trading days after the Dow hit 22,000 on Aug. 2. That's roughly half the time it took the index to move from 21,000 to 22,000, and marks the fourth time this year the Dow has reached a 1,000-point milestone.

"Retail investors continue to pour into the marketplace, and with each headline about a new record, and especially round numbers like that, people tend to feel like they're missing out and you kind of suck more people into the market," said Ian Winer, head of equities at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"Ultimately, the only way you're going to top is by getting everybody all in. And we're getting close."

The Dow had briefly surpassed the all-time peak on Tuesday but closed just shy of it.

Shares of IBM , which beat expectations on revenue, jumped 8.9 per cent and accounted for about 90 points of the day's 160 point-gain in the blue-chip index.

Solid earnings, stronger economic growth and hopes that President Donald Trump may be able to make progress on tax cuts have helped the market rally this year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit record closing highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 160.16 points, or 0.7 per cent, to end at 23,157.6, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.9 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,561.26 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 0.56 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,624.22.

"Today the catalyst is clearly IBM ... which appears to have turned the corner. It gave the Dow the boost to stay over 23,000," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The financial index <.SPSY> jumped 0.6 per cent, led by bank stocks recovering from recent post-earnings losses. Bullish calls by brokerages helped to support the bank shares.

Bank shares had run up ahead of recent results, which resulted in some selling following the earnings news, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Abbott rose 1.3 per cent after the company's profit beat estimates on strong sales in its medical devices business.

After the bell, shares of eBay fell 4 per cent following results.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.32-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

About 5.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, below the 5.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.