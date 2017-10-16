The close: TSX gives up early gains as gold shares slide

Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday, giving up its earlier gains, as profit-taking by investors in gold pressured shares of companies that mine the precious metal.

Gold, which had been boosted this month by tensions over Iran and North Korea, retreated 0.8 per cent to $1,291.90 an ounce.

Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, fell 2.2 per cent to C$20.35 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd retreated 2.3 per cent to C$57.00.

Story continues below advertisement

In contrast, shares of copper producer First Quantum Minerals climbed 2.5 per cent to C$15.84, after copper broke through the $7,000 a tonne mark for the first time in three years, buoyed by data from China.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

Shares of Magna International Inc lost 2.8 per cent to C$66.48. The stock has pulled back as much as 5 per cent since posting a nearly 2-year high on Wednesday.

Auto parts makers, such as Magna, could be hurt if negotiators fail to reach a deal to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Trump administration has presented a series of hard-line proposals in the latest round of talks over NAFTA's modernization that partners Canada and Mexico say will be tough to accept.

"If you are a risk averse investor, you take a little off the table," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.47 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,802.70.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, it touched its highest intraday since Feb. 23 at 15,866.82 and has rallied 5.7 per cent since early September.

"We have had such a good move, a little check back here wouldn't be surprising," Hutcheon said. "But I don't think it is going to be anything more than that."

Hutcheon expects upcoming quarterly earnings results to be robust, boosted by Canada's strong economic performance this year.

Canadian companies have seen capacity and labor market pressures intensify over the past year, the Bank of Canada said in its quarterly Business Outlook Survey.

The groups of financial and energy shares, which together account for 54 per cent of the TSX's weight, each rose 0.1 per cent.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.8 per cent higher at $51.87 a barrel as Iraqi forces entered the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Shares in Hudson's Bay Co, which is reviewing strategic options including taking the company private, fell 4.6 per cent to C$11.74, with some analysts attributing the drop to rival Nordstrom Inc's failed attempt to go private.

Wall Street inches up with financials; earnings in focus

All three major U.S. stock index rose to record closing highs on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average less than 50 points below 23,000, ahead of a long list of earnings this week and as financial shares recovered from last week's losses.

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America led gains in bank stocks, tracking a climb in U.S. Treasury yields, which benefits banks. JPMorgan was up 2.1 per cent, while Bank of America was up 1.6 per cent.

The S&P 500 financial index rose 0.6 per cent after three days of losses. Shares of banks mostly slipped last week after they reported results.

Netflix gained 1.6 per cent during the session and rose another 2 per cent after the bell following the release of its results. Apple shares gained 1.8 per cent following a bullish brokerage call on the iPhone maker.

The reporting period heats up this week, and with the S&P 500 already up 14 per cent so far this year, investors are hoping results and guidance will justify the relatively high valuation of stocks.

"Big companies are going to start reporting earnings, and I think that's going to drive the direction of the market for the next two or three weeks. There's a lot of optimism built in, and hopefully it will be reflected in the earnings," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"You saw decent numbers from the banks but quirks here and there. But for the bigger tech companies, people have high hopes."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.24 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 22,956.96, the S&P 500 gained 4.47 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,557.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.20 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 6,624.01.

All three hit record closing highs, adding to recent records.

Investors will keep a close eye on the Senate, which is trying this week to pass a partisan budget blueprint that would help guide federal spending.

The Republicans want to use the "budget resolution" to pave the way for the party later this year or next year to pass a major tax-cut bill without any Democratic support.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Republicans and Democrats in Congress are working on a short-term fix for healthcare insurance markets after he last week scrapped subsidies to insurers.

S&P healthcare stocks were among the biggest laggards, with the index falling 0.4 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 5.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 5.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.