The close: TSX ends barely lower, as Eldorado and energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks offset gains in the financial and mining sectors.

Eldorado dropped 27.8 per cent to C$1.97 after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

With Brent crude oil prices slipping, shares of energy companies declined. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gave back 1.3 per cent to C$41.14.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 1.46 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 15,855.76. Seven of its 10 main sectors were positive.

The financial sector edged higher. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.2 per cent to C$101.42, and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.4 per cent to C$81.26.

A rise in bullion prices helped fuel a gain in the materials sector. Barrick Gold Corp added 1 per cent to C$20.42. However, Yamana Gold Inc slipped 2 per cent to C$3.34.

Hudson's Bay Co's shares fell 1.8 per cent to C$11.75 after the company said late on Friday that Chief Executive Gerald Storch would leave the company. Activist investor Jonathan Litt said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting.

Wall Street retreats from record as industrials, tech lag

U.S. stocks declined on Monday as each of the major Wall Street indexes retreated from a record, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares.

General Electric , down 6.3 per cent, suffered its biggest one-day percentage decline in more than six years after a host of brokerages cut their price targets on the stock, citing higher chances of a dividend cut at the industrial conglomerate.

After holding near the unchanged mark for most of the session, losses accelerated late in the session on downturn in technology <.SPLRCT>, off 0.40 per cent.

Last week, the Dow and S&P managed to close at a record high all five days, after a strong start to third-quarter earnings and on hopes President Donald Trump's tax plans move forward after the Senate's approval of a budget resolution on Friday.

"On the one hand, the market is very extended, overbought, on the other hand so far earnings have come through," said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.

"The question becomes what happens if tax reform doesn't happen in 2017, does the market sell off into the year-end?"

Investors are also waiting for news on the next Federal Reserve chief. Trump told reporters on Monday he is "very, very close" to making his decision on who should chair the Fed.

Of the 97 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 73.2 per cent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, versus the 72-per cent average for the past four quarters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 54.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 23,274.38, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 10.19 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,565.02 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 42.23 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 6,586.83.

Industrials <.SPLRCI>, were off 0.8 per cent as one of the biggest drags to the S&P of the 11 major sectors. Aside from GE, the group was also pulled lower by a 10.4-per cent tumble in Arconic after the specialty metals maker missed profit estimates and announced a new chief executive.

The energy index <.SPNY> stumbled 0.59 per cent, driven by losses in Schlumberger , Baker Hughes and Halliburton , which reported results on Monday.

Hasbro plunged 8.6 per cent after the toymaker's forecast for the holiday season fell below estimates as Toys'R'Us bankruptcy began to hurt its operations. Shares of peer Mattel fell 3.2 per cent.

The S&P 500 posted 91 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 104 new highs and 41 new lows.

About 5.84 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 5.83 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.