The close: TSX ends higher as energy and gold mining shares climb

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, clawing back earlier losses after North Korea had fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan, as energy and gold mining shares gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 30.67 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,082.70.

The index had hit a one-week low intraday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all options are on the table" after the missile test. But investors shrugged off concerns over North Korea, with Wall Street also ending higher.

Story continues below advertisement

"I think people are tired of the negative markets and are looking for reasons to move ahead," said Brian Pow, vice president, research and equity analyst at Acumen Capital Partners.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 per cent as safe-haven demand for gold helped push bullion prices further above $1,300 per ounce.

Agnico Eagle Mines increased 3.1 per cent to $63.90, and Barrick Gold Corp ended up 1.0 per cent at $22.27.

Energy shares climbed 0.8 per cent as oil prices settled well above session lows. Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.4 per cent to $39.50 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added nearly 1 per cent to $38.98.

U.S. crude prices ended down 0.3 per cent at $46.44 a barrel, as the market grappled with the shutdown of more than 16 percent of refining capacity in the United States after a hurricane ripped through the heart of the country's oil industry.

Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher, with industrials advancing 0.8 percent as railroad stocks climbed.

Prometic Life Sciences soared 25 per cent to $1.50 after it said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the company a rare pediatric disease designation for its plasminogen replacement therapy.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Toromont Industries Ltd was another bright spot, rising 9.8 per cent to $54.75 after some analysts increased their ratings on the company's shares.

Canadian lenders Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, reaping the benefits of a domestic economy growing at its fastest rate in years.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.2 per cent to $77.33. But Bank of Montreal fell 2.6 per cent to $90.07 and the overall financials group ended 0.2 per cent lower.

Bombardier Inc is out of the running for an estimated $3.2-billion New York City subway contract, in what the plane and train maker called a disappointment. Its shares fell 2.8 per cent to $2.46.

U.S. stocks rebounded from a sharply lower open on Tuesday and helped an index of global equity markets pare losses as investors shrugged off concerns over North Korea's latest missile test.

Treasury yields were off early lows and the dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, traded little changed on the day.

Story continues below advertisement

The dip in risk appetite that dominated most of the trading session and sent benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields lower and gold to a more-than-nine-month peak gave way as the U.S. trading session progressed.

MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was down 0.29 per cent, after earlier falling as much as 0.57 per cent to a one-week low on heightened worries about North Korea.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan's northern Hokkaido island into the sea on Tuesday, prompting a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that "all options are on the table" as the United States considers its response.

"When the President says 'All options are on the table,' the best strategy for investors is sometimes to do nothing," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Market analysts were relieved that the rift did not escalate further, with Trump's focus on the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in 50 years when it made landfall last week.

"While it's possible all these unfortunate events can add up to something more consequential, the economy is pretty darn big and resilient," Jacobsen said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.97 points, or 0.26 per cent, to finish at 21,865.37, the S&P 500 gained 2.06 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 2,446.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.87 points, or 0.3 per cent, to end at 6,301.89.

Geopolitical tensions and a surging euro sent European shares to their lowest in six months. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended the session down 1 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices rose on safety buying, but some reluctance to buy bonds at their lowest yields of the year capped the rally.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell as low as 2.086 per cent, before edging back up to 2.1292.

Gold, considered a good store of value during volatility in other markets, jumped to its highest since November before reversing course to trade down 0.04 per cent to $1,307.01.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.22 higher at 92.406 after earlier hitting 91.621, its lowest since mid-January 2015.

The rebound in U.S. stock appears to have calmed some of the fears that were weighing on the dollar, said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

"All that Korea news you can still classify in the 'known unknown' category," he said.

"None of it is anything the market has never seen before, so the market's capacity to bounce back from that was really high."

Crude oil prices, which dropped more than 1.5 per cent as the market grappled with the shutdown of more than 16 percent of refining capacity in the United States after a tropical storm ripped through the heart of the country's oil industry, recovered ground to settle little changed on the day.

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents to settle at $52.00 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures settled at $46.44, down 13 cents.