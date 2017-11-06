The close: TSX ends higher as energy stocks jump on price of oil

Canada's main stock index rose to within points of a record on Monday as a 3 per cent gain in oil prices sent oil and gas companies rallying.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 72.04 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 16,092.20.

Energy stocks surged 2.5 per cent, to lead six of the index's 10 key groups higher.

Gold miner Franco Nevada Corp., which jumped 6 per cent to $107.69 after reporting stronger-than-forecast results, was the most influential gainer.

Encana Corp. was up 3.9 per cent, while Cenovus Energy climbed 4.8 per cent.

Oil and gas companies rallied 2.5 per cent as crude prices touched their highest since July 2015 after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tightened his grip on power with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and other resource firms, rose 1.5 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines climbing 2.3 per cent. The price of bullion nudged back above $1,280 an ounce on a steadier U.S. dollar and a drop in bond yields.

The index was just a few points shy of a new record reached last week of 16,105.88. The index also marked its eighth straight week of gains on Friday, a win-streak not seen in nearly 12 years.

The heavily weighted financial services sector gained 0.02 per cent. Utilities rose 0.8 per cent, while healthcare companies jumped 4.9 per cent as Valeant gained 4.2 per cent after it announced the sale of its Sprout Pharmaceutical division which makes a female libido drug.

Canopy Growth extended its recent rally, jumping 8.7 per cent $18.90.

Air Canada was among the few notable decliners, falling 3.5 per cent.

U.S. stocks climbed to record highs on Monday amid optimism about merger activity and as investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.23 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 23,548.42, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,591.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.00 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,786.44.

Qualcomm rose 1.3 per cent after Broadcom offered to buy the smartphone chip supplier for $103-billion, in what could be the biggest ever acquisition in the tech sector. Broadcom initially dipped on the new but rebounded to gain 1.5 per cent.

"The fact that the deal is on the table is huge," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"We have not seen much in the way of dealmaking this year. So this might jumpstart some of the dealmaking ahead of the tax policy changes."

Investor optimism was also fuelled by a Republican proposal last week to slash the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent and end some tax breaks for companies and individuals.

"I think that has to be the main driver," said John Brady, managing director at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago. "Even if it only goes to 25 per cent or 27 per cent, it's still moving the right way."

Apple rose 1.2 per cent and contributed more than any other stock to the benchmark S&P 500 index's gain.

Shares of Sprint slumped 11.5 per cent to more-than-a-year low after the wireless provider and T-Mobile called off a planned merger. T-Mobile lost 5.7 per cent.

All three major indexes were on track to close at record highs.

The S&P 500 energy index surged 2.3 per cent on gains in crude prices after the crown price of Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, tightened his grip on power through an anti-corruption purge.

U.S. companies continue to report their quarterly earnings. With more than 400 of S&P 500 companies having reported, earnings for the third quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared to an expectation of a 5.9 per cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Michael Kors jumped 15 per cent after the fashion accessories maker raised its 2017 revenue forecast. The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P.

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 7.6 per cent after a report that it plans to team up with Intel to form a personal computer chip unit. Intel was down marginally.

