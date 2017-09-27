The close: TSX ends up with banks; Bombardier falls after tariff hit

Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday despite a sharp drop in Bombardier Inc shares after the plane and train maker was hit by a steep U.S. tariff, as heavyweight financial stocks moved higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 135.54 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 15,609.66. The index was at its highest since May.

Bombardier closed down 7.5 per cent at C$2.10 after opening at its lowest since December 2016 following the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to slap preliminary anti-subsidy duties on its CSeries jets.

Britain and the Canadian province of Quebec, where Bombardier employs thousands, have threatened retaliation.

On the positive side, all of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 1.1 per cent as bond yields broadly rose and Canadian National Railway Co advanced 2.2 per cent to C$103.60.

"The Canadian stock market, which has been dreadful, awful, throw-up-worthy the whole year, is maybe starting to come to life," said Barry Schwartz, vice president and portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

"There's significant upside still to be had with the Canadian banks."

The energy group climbed 0.9 per cent, helped by a stronger price of oil and lower Canadian dollar.

The loonie retreated after a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who said there is no predetermined path for Canadian interest rates, suggesting a third rate hike is not imminent.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a near four-week low at C$1.2453 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.30 U.S. cents, after the speech and markets trimmed the perceived chances of a hike next month to 36.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices rallied, after crude stockpiles unexpectedly drew down with refiners coming back online following Hurricane Harvey last month. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up 26 cents, or 0.5 per cent, per barrel at $52.14.

The industrials group rose 1.1 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Tahoe Resources fell 11.35 per cent to C$6.25 after it said Guatemala's Supreme Court declined to act on renewing its export credential.

Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc lost 7.8 per cent to C$41.65 after announcing a bought deal secondary offering.

Wall Street gains on financials boost, tax hopes

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as gains in financial shares were powered by growing expectations for a December interest rate hike and on hopes President Donald Trump's administration may be making progress on a tax plan.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in August and shipments maintained their upward trend, pointing to underlying strength in the economy.

The data, coupled with comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday boosted anticipation the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates in December, lifting yields on U.S. Treasuries, which in turn pushed financials up 1.3 per cent.

"With rates going up, that is why banks move. If rates go up and are sustainable they can start to make some money," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump proposed the biggest tax overhaul in three decades but offered scant details about how to pay for the cuts without dramatically driving up federal deficits.

If passed, the plan would be Trump's first significant legislative win since taking office in January.

"For the first time since we have had Trump and the administration in office, it looks like there is incrementally more of a possibility of tax reform going through that would actually be meaningful," said Martin.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 1.92 per cent and notched its best day since early March. Small-cap names are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of a tax cut.

Traders now see about a 78 per cent chance of a December rate hike, compared with roughly 73 per cent a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Bank of America rose 2.42 per cent and Goldman Sachs gained 2.1 per cent as the biggest boost to the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.39 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 22,340.71, the S&P 500 gained 10.2 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,507.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.10 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 6,453.26.

Interest-rate-sensitive and dividend-paying sectors declined. The consumer staples index fell 0.73 per cent while utilities dropped 1.34 per cent and real estate lost 0.84 per cent.

Also serving to cap gains on the Dow and S&P were Nike shares, which declined 1.92 per cent after the company posted its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years and said it expected a further drop in revenue from North America.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.71-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 6.55 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 5.91 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.