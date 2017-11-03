The close: TSX ends higher in eighth consecutive week of gains

Canada's main stock index squeezed out a marginal gain on Friday, hitting its eighth-straight week of gains, as an energy rally offset losses in the materials group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 5.17 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 16,020.16. Half of the index's 10 key sectors rose.

Genworth MI Canada Inc.'s 6.1-per-cent rise to $42.96 after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit offset some of the decline.

Industrials fell 0.2 per cent, with Canadian National Railway's 0.4-per-cent slip to $102.44 the most influential drag on the index. Canadian Pacific Railway also weighed, falling 1.7 per cent to $220.66.

Bombardier Inc. climbed 6.1 per cent to $3.12, the aircraft maker's best level since January of 2015, after several analysts raised their target prices.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent. Teck Resources declined 1.1 per cent to $26.59. Western Forest Products Inc slumped 3.4 per cent to $2.60 after reporting a weaker-than-expected third quarter.

The energy group climbed 1.3 per cent as oil prices held steady near two-year highs with a tighter crude market attracting more buyers.

Parkland Fuel Co jumped 4.9 per cent to $26.59 after reporting third-quarter results, while Crew Energy Inc fumbled 4.9 per cent to $4.28, following target price cuts by analysts after the company reported results. Baytex Energy Corp. rose 6.9 per cent to $3.90 a day after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

The financials group slipped 0.1 per cent, with several of Canada's top banks losing modest ground. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd fell 3.1 per cent to $674.74 after third- quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

On the domestic data front, the Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in October as wages posted their biggest gain in 18 months. But separate trade data for September was much gloomier, showing the trade deficit remaining at $3.18-billionas imports and exports dropped for a fourth consecutive month.

World stock markets advanced for a seventh straight session and the dollar strengthened on Friday, buoyed by a round of U.S. economic data highlighted by the monthly payrolls report.

Wall Street also received a boost from a 2.61-per-cent gain in shares of Apple Inc, a day after the iPhone maker reported quarterly results.

U.S. job growth accelerated in October after hurricane-related disruptions in the prior month, but a sharp slowdown in annual wage gains and surge in the number of people dropping out of the work force cast a cloud over the labor market.

"If there's one thing I would focus on is the fact you're really not seeing the wage inflation. I don't necessarily think this is enough to change the calculus for the Fed in December, but people will clearly be watching next month's report," said Heidi Learner, chief economist at Savills Studley, Savills Plc, New York.

"The wage numbers are becoming increasingly more important than the monthly payrolls number itself."

Traders see a 90.2-per-cent chance of a rate hike at the central bank's next meeting, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Apple gave the biggest boost to each of the major Wall Street indexes after its stronger-than-expected results on Thursday offered a rosy forecast for the holiday shopping season.

Long, snaking lines formed outside the company's stores in Asia and Europe on Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X, and the U.S. company, the largest by market capitalization, moved closer to a $1-trillion valuation.

With 406 of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings, 72.4 per cent have topped Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, in line with the 72-per-cent average over the past four quarters. The current growth estimate for the quarter stands at 8 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.96 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 23,539.22, the S&P 500 gained 7.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.49 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 6,764.44.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.45 per cent, the S&P gained 0.26 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.94 per cent. The Dow and S&P have risen for eight straight weeks and the Nasdaq has climbed six weeks in a row.

European shares closed higher on firmer tech stocks and carmakers, though gains were limited as earnings weighed on shares of French bank Societe Generale and Dutch telecoms company Altice.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.27 per cent and was up 0.7 per cent for the week. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.08 per cent.

The dollar was set for its best week of the year after data on U.S. manufacturing and services reversed the currency's drop following the payrolls report.

Factory goods orders increased 1.4 per cent as demand for a 7range of goods rose, the Commerce Department said. Orders increased by an unrevised 1.2 per cent in August.

The dollar index rose 0.27 per cent, with the euro down 0.43 per cent to $1.1606.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.3343 per cent, from 2.349 per cent late Thursday.