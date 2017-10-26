The close: TSX nears record, bolstered by strong results, Aecon deal

Canada's benchmark stock index resumed its upward march on Thursday, propelled by a batch of earnings and CCC International Holding Ltd's acquisition of Aecon Group Inc, although a drop in gold prices tempered gains.

Suncor Energy was the most influential positive mover on the index, rising 2.3 per cent to C$43.10 after it reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Oil and gas companies as a whole climbed 1.0 per cent.

Aecon Group surged 19.4 per cent to C$19.73 on news it agreed to be bought by the Chinese construction firm.

The overall industrials sector rallied broadly as well, climbing 1.5 per cent. Waste Connection Inc jumped 3.7 per cent to C$92.80 after it reported results and announced a dividend hike.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.86 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 15,891.63. At one point, the index came within 30 points of the 15,943.09 record reached in February.

Six of the index's 10 primary sectors advanced.

"We're so close to breaking the high. But on a relative basis, the U.S. market has done better and will probably do better, because most of them are less resource-oriented," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.

Michael added that strong earnings reported by Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc after markets closed on Thursday would likely push the U.S. markets to new highs on Friday.

"The sentiment will probably help drag up the Canadian market," he said.

The weighty financials rose 0.5 per cent, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd up 3.8 per cent at C$664.42.

Tech stocks advanced 0.8 per cent.

Materials, made up of resource-based firms, lost 1.8 per cent.

Barrick Gold Corp sank 7.7 per cent to C$18.64 after disappointing results and uncertainty surrounding its Tanzania gold mine, embroiled in a multi-billion dollar tax dispute.

Teck Resources Ltd slumped 8.4 per cent to C$26.81 after reporting third-quarter results that missed expectations and forecasting softer prices for its coal in the fourth quarter.

Adding to the pressure was a drop in bullion prices.

"Gold was down $10 – it did break some interest support here," said Brandon Michael, an analyst at ABC Funds. "We're not too excited about that sector."

Tempering some of the mining losses was a 3.8 per cent jump to C$58.33 by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd on strong results.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 127 to 113, for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the upside. Twenty-three issues touched new 52-week highs, while 10 hit new lows.

Dow, S&P gain but Nasdaq dips as healthcare lags

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced on Thursday after a round of positive corporate earnings announcements, but gains were curbed and the Nasdaq lost ground on a drop in the healthcare sector.

DowDuPont was up 2.8 per cent as the biggest boost to the S&P 500. It forecast third-quarter profit well above Wall Street's expectations ahead of the combined company's first earnings report next week.

Twitter jumped 18.5 per cent after the company said it could turn its first-ever profit in the fourth quarter, helped by cost cuts and new sources of revenue.

"This earnings season so far looks good, mixed as always and obviously there is a lot more to go here in terms of earnings," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York.

The healthcare sector, off 1.03 per cent, held gains in check, led lower by a 16.4-per cent plunge in Celgene, the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The company reported lower-than-expected sales for its psoriasis drug Otezla and lowered its overall 2020 sales outlook.

Losses accelerated in the sector after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, citing public records, that Amazon gained approval from a number of state pharmaceutical boards to become a wholesale distributor. In addition, President Donald Trump announced steps to fight the opioid crisis in the United States by declaring it a national public health emergency.

"Even though it has been talked about for months and the stocks had taken a hit several times, when reality hits there is always another downside to it and the group is getting slammed," said Ghriskey.

Shares of the online retailer climbed about 6 per cent following the closing bell after its quarterly results.

Trump's search for a new Federal Reserve chair narrowed down to Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor, according to a Politico report. A White House official told Reuters that no final decision had been made.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.61 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 23,401.07, the S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,560.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.12 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 6,556.77.

As third-quarter earnings season nears the half-way mark, 74 per cent of companies have topped expectations, above the 72 per cent beat rate for the past four quarters.

However, earnings growth for the quarter is currently 5.3 per cent, well below the double-digit growth rates of the prior two quarters. With major U.S. indexes at record levels, earnings have been scrutinized to see if they warrant stretched valuations.

Also denting healthcare names was a fall of 4.8 per cent in Bristol-Myers Squibb after its quarterly profit fell short of estimates due to higher costs and an inventory write-off. AbbVie dropped 2.4 per cent after reporting deaths in psoriasis studies.

Late in the session, shares of Aetna surged after Dow Jones reported CVS Health was in talks to buy the company. Aetna shares closed up 11.5 per cent at $178.60

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 7.04 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 5.97 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.