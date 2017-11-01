The close: TSX ends little changed, but notches record close

Canada's main stock index squeezed out a record high on Wednesday, but finished barely positive as a rally in energy companies was offset by declines in industrials, technology and bank stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 3.74 points higher at 16,029.33.

Six of the index's 10 key sectors were in negative territory.

The energy sector was the top performer, up 1.5 per cent.

Suncor Energy rose 1.3 per cent to $44.37 while Encana Corp. surged 3.5 per cent to $15.62. The two companies were the most influential drivers on the index and helped lift the overall energy sector for its fifth day of gains. The sector has advanced some 9 per cent over that period.

Oil and gas companies were powered by prices of crude, which hit their highest since mid-2015 as data showed OPEC has significantly improved compliance on its pledge to cut supplies. However, prices settled lower after weekly U.S. government inventory data showed the latest crude stock draw was not as big as an industry trade group had reported.

NuVista Energy jumped 5.4 per cent to $8.45 after analysts raised their ratings and price targets following the company's third quarter results.

Four of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and gave encouraging comments about the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 23,435.9, the S&P 500 gained 4.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,579.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.14 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,716.53.

In Toronto, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent, as gold prices held onto gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates in its policy statement released Wednesday and ahead of this week's confirmation of the new Fed chair.

Nickel prices rocketed nearly six per cent on Wednesday to two-year highs on growing expectations of strong demand from manufacturers of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. rallied 1 per cent to $14.57, while Teck Resources advanced 2.8 per cent to $27.11. Goldcorp Inc. was up 0.9 per cent at $17.

Financial services stocks slipped 0.15 per cent after a 5.5-per-cent drop to $57 in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp. after the company reported a revenue miss amid uncertainty in Europe.

Industrials were among the few declining sectors, falling 0.8 per cent, with WestJet Airlines Ltd. slumping 5.7 per cent to $25.43. Air Canada was off 5.6 per cent.

Hudson's Bay Co. shares extended gains on Wednesday, rising 10 per cent to $12.39 after trading resumed, after the company confirmed an earlier Reuters report that it had received a bid for HBC's German department store operation Kaufhof from Austrian property and retail group Signa Holding.

The Toronto-based company said the bid was unsolicited, with no evidence of financing, HBC said in a statement, adding the company will review the offer.

South of the border, the U.S. central bank pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labour market while downplaying the impact of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.

The Fed has raised rates twice this year and currently forecasts one more hike by the end of 2017 as part of a tightening cycle that began in late 2015.

"I don't think there is anything real surprising out of this," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

"The comments on the economy were pretty good, talking about solid growth, strong labor market despite the hurricanes. I think those are all good things," Frederick said. "I would say it pretty close to seals a December rate hike."

Energy was the best-performing sector, rising 1.1 per cent while telecoms lagged the most, down 0.6 per cent.

Investors had all but ruled out a move at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting this week with attention focused on who will be in charge of monetary policy at the end of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's first term in February, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce his nomination on Thursday. Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who has supported Yellen's gradual approach to raising rates, is viewed as relatively stock-market friendly and the likely choice.

"The pending announcement regarding the new chair seems to be overshadowing most everything," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

Developments at the Fed come as corporate earnings, which have supported the stock market's run to record highs, are coming in generally above expectations for the third quarter.

With about two-thirds having reported, S&P 500 companies are on track to have earnings growth of 7 per cent for the third quarter, up from 5.9 per cent growth expected at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Estee Lauder surged 9 per cent, and was one of the best performing stocks, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

Envision Healthcare was one of the biggest laggards after posting disappointing results and falling 34.5 per cent.

Reuters