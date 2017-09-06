The close: Loonie at highest level in more than 2 years, TSX down after rate hike announcement

The loonie closed at its highest level in more than two years as Toronto's main stock index fell after the Bank of Canada raised its interest rate for the second time in less than two months.

Wednesday's surprise hike of the central bank's overnight lending rate to 1.0 per cent comes less than a week after the latest data for economic growth showed an impressive expansion of 4.5 per cent for Canada in the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar soared on the news of the rate announcement, moving up 0.71 cents U.S. to an average trading price of 81.54 cents US.

It's the first time the loonie has closed above 81 cents US since June 26, 2015.

Analysts widely anticipated a second rate hike in the coming months, but the timing of Wednesday's move came sooner than most had predicted – most experts had expected the bank to wait until its next scheduled rate announcement in late October.

On Bay Street, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index turned negative as investors pared gains in a broad-based decline that saw most sectors finish in the red.

The commodity-heavy TSX dropped a moderate 30.32 points to 15,059.83, but it had been positive before the Bank of Canada's 10 a.m. ET rate announcement.

"A stronger loonie for many companies is actually a negative. I think we've seen that play out in the markets today," said Allan Small, a senior investment adviser at Holliswealth.

"Our country is an exporter. We export about 75 per cent or so, maybe a little more, to the United States of what we pull out of the ground or grow here. So a stronger Canadian dollar does not bode well for our companies that export to the U.S. as well as some of our companies that are multinational."

South of the border, U.S. stocks recovered some of the market's hefty losses from the day before after swelling tensions between the United States and North Korea contributed to major sell-offs.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 54.33 points to 21,807.64, the S&P 500 index added 7.69 points to 2,465.54, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 17.74 to 6,393.31.

Energy companies led gainers on Wall Street, climbing as the October crude contract rose 50 cents to US$49.16 per barrel.

That marks the fourth trading day in a row in which oil prices have bounced back from levels that were depressed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey earlier last week.

Elsewhere in commodities, the December gold contract lost $5.50 at $1,339.00 an ounce, the October natural gas contract gained three cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU, and the December copper contract increased two cents to US$3.15 a pound.

Wall Street climbs on energy, debt limit deal

Wall Street climbed on Wednesday, boosted by energy shares and helped by news of an agreement to extend the debt limit, as stocks bounced back from a day-earlier selloff.

U.S. stocks built on moderate gains after news that President Donald Trump, siding with Democrats over his fellow Republicans, said he agreed to pass an extension of the U.S. debt limit until Dec. 15, potentially avoiding an unprecedented default on U.S. government debt.

Data showed U.S. services sector activity accelerated in August amid strong gains in new orders and employment, while another report showed only a modest rise in the trade deficit in July – the latest signs that the economy had gathered momentum early in the third quarter.

A Federal Reserve survey showed the U.S. economy expanded at a modest to moderate pace in July through mid-August.

The S&P 500 on Tuesday had suffered its biggest single-day decline in nearly three weeks amid fresh tensions involving North Korea and a second powerful hurricane bearing down on the U.S. south.

"You have opposing forces kind of keeping the market from breaking out to a new high, but yet the fundamental data seem to be keeping it from breaking down and selling off significantly," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer of Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, South Carolina.

"You kind of have these opposing forces pushing on each other and keeping the market in a very narrow range," Todd said.

Despite Tuesday's fall, the benchmark S&P 500 ended on Wednesday within 15 points of its record closing high.

"The natural trend in the market is to run scared at the first sign of trouble and then to bounce back," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts. "Once investors had a chance to digest some of the events, they realized that from a domestic point of view, it simply isn't that bad."

The energy sector <.SPNY> rose 1.6 per cent, for its biggest single-day gain in two months, as oil prices rose. Strong global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Hurricane Harvey.

Two-per cent gains for shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron supported the S&P 500 and the Dow.

Financials <.SPSY> climbed 0.2 per cent a day after their largest one-day drop since mid May. Nine of 11 major sectors finished in positive territory.

Investors were digesting news that Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said he would step down from his position in mid-October, potentially accelerating Trump's opportunity to reshape the direction of the central bank.

AT&T shares fell 1.4 per cent and Verizon slid 1.0 per cent, dragging on the S&P. Rival T-Mobile US said it will offer a free subscription to video streaming service Netflix with its unlimited data family plans.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

About 6.3 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 5.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.