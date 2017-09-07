The close: TSX dragged lower by energy, financials; Dollarama surges

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by a retreat in energy and financial stocks as investors tracked Hurricane Irma and falling global bond yields.

Enbridge Inc was the biggest driver of the index's decline, falling 1.3 per cent to C$49.23, while Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.6 per cent to C$23.55.

The energy group retreated 0.6 per cent. U.S. crude slipped on a bigger-than-expected crude stock build, as the restart of U.S. refiners after Hurricane Harvey was countered by the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The financial services sector, which accounts for roughly a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.6 per cent, as Hurricane Irma weighed on insurance companies and bank stocks were pressured by a drop in global bond yields.

"People are worried about the yield curve pivoting," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds. "They're always worried about a flattening out and maybe even inverting. We don't see it happening, but it's a concern."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 35.3 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,024.53.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with telecoms down 1.1 per cent.

"The Canadian stock market is the only one of the big seven that is down for the year, so we've got some catch-up to do here in Canada," Michael said.

Partially offsetting the losses were gains by the materials group. The resource-focused sector added 0.3 per cent, as gold miners profited from bullion prices that touched a one-year-high following weak U.S. jobs data.

A 1.6 per cent jump in consumer discretionary stocks was led by Dollarama Inc. Dollarama shares rose 10.6 per cent to C$134.72 after the company posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Hudson's Bay Co climbed 6.7 per cent to C$13.01, extending Wednesday's gains after an activist shareholder said it believed that a highly qualified third-party buyer had "serious interest" in acquiring the department store operator's European chain.

The index posted nine new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Wall Street ends flat as media stocks slump, healthcare gains

Wall Street ended little changed on Thursday after a moderate late-day rally as media stocks, which slumped on negative business updates from Walt Disney and Comcast, were offset by gains in healthcare shares.

Comcast dropped 6.2 per cent after the cable operator warned of subscriber losses, while Disney shares fell 4.4 per cent after the company cautioned about its profit growth. The S&P 500 media index <.SPLRCME> ended down 3.6 per cent.

Gains in healthcare stocks such as AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb buoyed indexes, while strength in Microsoft and Amazon helped keep the tech-heavy Nasdaq in positive territory.

Investors were tracking Hurricane Irma, which was bearing down on Florida on the heels of devastation in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey. Irma plowed past the Dominican Republic toward Haiti after devastating a string of Caribbean islands.

With Irma looming, shares of insurers were weaker, with the Dow Jones U.S. Insurance index off 1.9 per cent.

"There's further uncertainty because of Hurricane Irma that is supposed to be hitting Florida. You don't know what kind of damage it is going to do," said John Praveen, managing director at Prudential International Investments Advisers in Newark, New Jersey.

Combined with Harvey, in the short term, Praveen said, "maybe it will have a negative impact upon U.S. GDP growth and it might hurt U.S. earnings, and that's probably why the markets are reacting negatively."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 22.86 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 21,784.78, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.44 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,465.1 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 4.56 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,397.87.

Irma is the latest macro event to keep pressure on U.S. equities following concerns earlier this week about geopolitical tensions involving North Korea, which sparked the biggest one-day drop for the S&P 500 in about three weeks. Adding to concerns, September historically has been the worst month for stocks, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

Still, the benchmark S&P remains near all-time highs, with market watchers pointing to strong earnings growth and solid economic data as helping to support stocks.

"For being in such a nervous world right now, the market has done exceptionally well," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Investors were also digesting comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said the euro's strength was already weighing on inflation and will be a key factor for the ECB next month when it decides how to proceed with its massive stimulus programme.

General Electric shares sank 3.6 per cent, dragging on the S&P and the Dow, after a bearish analyst note.

Apple shares also weighed on major indexes, falling 0.4 per cent after a report that the company's new iPhone was hit with production glitches.

Financial shares <.SPSY> slid 1.7 per cent amid a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.

Healthcare <.SPXHC> was the best-performing sector, rising 1.1 per cent. AbbVie shares surged 6.1 per cent and Bristol-Myers Squibb gained 5.0 per cent after the drugmakers separately reported positive developments for their respective medicines.

Eli Lilly shares rose 1.3 per cent after it said it would lay off about 8 per cent of its employees.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 6.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 5.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.