The close: TSX ends lower, notches longest weekly win streak since 1996

Canada's main stock index finished lower for the third straight session on Friday, but managed to notch its longest weekly winning streak in more than two decades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 42.83 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,039.26.

Half of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory.

After underperforming major global indexes for much of the year, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index has rallied more than 7 per cent since early September.

The TSX's nine consecutive weeks of gains, a feat not seen since 1996 when it rose for 13 straight weeks, was fuelled in large part by energy stocks that profited from a nearly 25-per-cent rise in U.S. crude oil prices.

Six of the index's 10 sectors were up, but only modestly.

On Friday, Manulife Financial Corp. was the most influential drag on the index, falling 2.1 per cent to $26.89. Four of the index's five heftiest negative drivers were bank stocks, with the financial subgroup slipping 0.8 per cent.

Offsetting some of the declines was TSX operator, TMX Group Ltd., which rose 1.9 per cent to $71.74 after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The energy sector was flat at the close after rising slightly in earlier trading as U.S. crude prices held steady as supply cuts and expectations of an output deal extension underpinned support.

Suncor was up 0.9 per cent and TransCanada Corp. was up 1.7 per cent at $62.81.

Industrials also added some pressure, falling 0.3 per cent. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. dropped 10 per cent and CAE Inc lost 3.5 per cent after both companies reported weaker-than-expected results.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dipped 0.7 per cent. U.S. gold futures were down $13.30, or 1 per cent, at $1,274.20 per ounce, a 0.4-per-cent weekly rise, its first weekly rise in a month.

Copper was up 0.4 percent at $6,834 a tonne as a weaker U.S. dollar bolstered metal prices.

Hydro One Ltd. shares fell 1.2 per cent to $22.69 as third-quarter profit fell.

Wall Street ended nearly unchanged on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following duelling plans unveiled by Republican U.S. lawmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 23,422.21, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,582.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,750.94.

For the week, the S&P was down 0.21 per cent, the Dow was off 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq declined 0.2 per cent, ending lower for the first time in nine weeks.

Intel fell 1.56 per cent and Microsoft lost 0.2 per cent, both accounting more than any other companies for the S&P 500's decline.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with the energy index's 0.8 per cent dip leading the decliners as oil prices fell.

U.S. Senate Republicans released a tax plan on Thursday that differed from a version put forth by the House of Representatives on several key fronts, including putting off corporate tax cuts for a year.

Expectations of lower taxes, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's key campaign promises, have helped drive up the S&P 500 more than 20 per cent since the 2016 presidential election.

Failure to cut corporate taxes would increase concerns about Trump's ability to pass legislation and could shake markets that have been banking on lower tax rates to boost company earnings.

Arrow Funds Director of Research John Serrapere put the chances of successfully passing meaningful tax cuts at 50 per cent, and he warned that failing could trigger a correction of as much as 15 per cent in stocks.

"There's not a lot of confidence. I'm not pessimistic, but there are a lot of pieces that need to be put together," Serrapere said.

Nvidia jumped 5.2 per cent and hit a record high after the chipmaker's revenue forecast for the current quarter topped estimates.

A rise in media stocks also helped limit the slide.

Disney rose 2 per cent as the promise of a new "Star Wars" trilogy overshadowed its weak quarterly results.

Twenty-First Century Fox slipped 0.2 per cent, Time Warner Inc. was flat, Comcast was off 0.3 while News Corp. gained 5 per cent.

