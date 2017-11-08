The close: TSX ends lower, pressured in part by quarterly results

Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday as disappointing earnings and financial and energy stocks helped lead the retreat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 26.44 points, or 0.16 per cent lower, at 16,105.35.

Seven of the index's top 10 sectors were in negative territory.

Intact Financial Corp fell 3.4 per cent to $103.31 following a disappointing third-quarter report.

Canada's major banks lost ground, helping to pull down the overall group, about one-third of the index's weight, by 0.2 per cent. Sun Life Financial Inc. fell 1.2 per cent to $49.47.

TransCanada Corp slipped 1.1 per cent to $61.93, while Encana Corp fell 1.7 per cent to $16.04 after reported that third-quarter profit declined on lower oil and gas production.

More broadly, energy stocks were down 0.2 per cent as 0il prices settled slightly lower after U.S. government data showed rising domestic crude production, a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and a decline in monthly Chinese crude imports, a triple blow that was offset somewhat by rising tensions in the Middle East.

Of the index's 10 primary groups, six lost ground, including consumer discretionary stocks, which fell 0.4 percent.

Auto parts makers Linamar Corp, which tumbled 13.9 per cent to $66.24 after its results missed estimates. Larger rival Magna International Inc lost 2.2 per cent to $67.87.

Agrium Inc. fell 1.7 per cent to $136.33 after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss.

The broader materials group, encompassing miners and fertilizer firms, gained 0.3 per cent.

IAMGOLD Corp. was rose 6.8 per cent to $7.85, while MAG Silver Corp. was up 6.6 per cent to $14.80. Teck Resources Ltd rose 1.4 per cent to $27.81.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. slumped 4.1 per cent to $14.60 after its results missed analysts' expectations. Industrials as a whole fell 0.2 per cent.

On the upside, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. extended gains in the previous session, rising 5 per cent to $19.00.

Wall Street closed at a record high on Wednesday as videogame makers rallied and Apple's market value climbed above $900-billion.

Take-Two Interactive Software jumped 10.58 per cent after the videogame maker offered a stronger-than-expected revenue forecast for the holiday quarter.

That sparked a rally among its competitors, with Activision Blizzard surging 5.89 per cent and Electronic Arts adding 2.19 per cent.

Buoyed by optimism about the recently released iPhone X, Apple added 0.82 per cent and ended with a market capitalization of $905-billion, its highest ever.

More broadly, investors remained nervous about the potential outcome of the Republican plan unveiled last week that would cut corporate taxes while eliminating a range of popular tax breaks. The bill is expected to face strong opposition from interest groups.

Republicans have yet to score a major legislative win since Donald Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

"It's a complicated, messy affair to get a tax bill passed," said Tim Dreiling, Regional investment Director for U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, with $150-billion in assets under management.

"There is going to be some give and take before we get a final tax package to be voted on."

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 per cent since the election of Mr. Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

The three major indexes closed at record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.03 per cent to end at 23,563.36, while the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent to 2,594.38.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.32 per cent to 6,789.12.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, led by a 1.08-per-cent increase in consumer staples.

The tech sector was boosted 0.5 per cent by a 2.17-per-cent rise in Qualcomm after the smartphone chipmaker launched a server processor aimed at challenging Intel. Intel declined 0.17 per cent.

Snapchat owner Snap fell 14.62 per cent a day after reporting much-slower-than expected advertising revenue and user growth. Snap said China's Tencent bought a 12-percent stake in the company.