The close: TSX falls as earnings, Roots debut disappoint

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as disappointing quarterly results and Roots Corp's dismal trading debut helped set the tone for the broader market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 50.37 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,854.77. Seven of the index's 10 primary sectors lost ground.

Dow, S&P 500 register worst day in 7 weeks

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 suffering their worst day in seven weeks, on a batch of disappointing quarterly earnings reports and a rise in bond yields.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.09 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 23,329.67, the S&P 500 lost 11.97 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 2,557.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.54 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 6,563.89.