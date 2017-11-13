The close: TSX falls for fourth straight day as energy slides

Canada's main stock index fell for the fourth straight session on Monday as the energy sector, which had been a major driver of the index's rally since September, declined by 1.3 per cent.

Cenovus Energy Inc fell 2.5 per cent to C$13.93 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd retreated 0.9 per cent to C$45.89.

Canadian Natural Resources declined as Royal Dutch Shell , which holds shares in the Canadian company, pushed ahead with its vast disposal program.

Crude oil futures, which have been supported by Middle East tensions, settled 2 cents higher at $56.76 a barrel.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 13 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 16,026.26, its lowest close since Nov. 3.

It touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 3 at 15,999.10, as uncertainty over the U.S. tax legislation being considered in Congress pushed world stock markets further away from recent record highs..

Still, the TSX has rallied more than 7 per cent since September. It rose last week for the ninth straight week, its longest run in more than two decades.

Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower on Monday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc, surged 14.3 per cent to C$20.00 after the manufacturer of specialty tapes reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd climbed 1.9 per cent to C$27.80, while copper, one of the metals that the company produces, advanced 1.7 per cent to $6,898.5 a tonne.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which had surged last week to a record high after reporting quarterly earnings, fell 3.5 per cent to C$31.81.

Financials, which account for 35 per cent of the index's weight, edged 0.1 per cent higher.

Wall Street ticks up as dividend payers rise, GE tumbles

U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities.

General Electric slashed its dividend by 50 per cent and cut its profit forecast while unveiling a plan that narrowed its focus on aviation, power and healthcare.

Shares of the industrial conglomerate fell 7.2 per cent to $19.02 after touching a more than five-year low of $18.75.

"People who were in GE for their dividend may be looking for a better place to put their money," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Utilities and consumer staples rank among the sectors with the highest dividend yield on the S&P 500. They were also the largest percentage winning sectors on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.49 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 23,439.7, the S&P 500 gained 2.54 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,584.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.66 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,757.60.

Investors are closely tracking developments around the tax bill after U.S. Senate Republicans last week unveiled a new plan that differed from the House of Representatives' version.

Some relief for investors did come from the regulatory side, and shares of regional banks rose after the Wall Street Journal reported a bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers reached a tentative agreement to ease some regulations on the sector.

The KBW Regional Banking Index gapped lower at the open but turned positive mid-session and ended up 1.3 per cent after steadily climbing in afternoon trading.

Toymaker Mattel jumped 20.7 per cent to $17.64 after a report that rival Hasbro made an approach to acquire the company. Hasbro rose 5.9 per cent to $96.84.

Qualcomm gained 3.0 per cent to $66.49 after the chipmaker rejected rival Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid, saying the offer "dramatically" undervalued the company.

Tyson Foods shares climbed 2.0 per cent to $75.59 after the meat processor said low prices for livestock feed will help boost results again next year. Shares touched their highest since September 2016.

Roku shares continued to rally, up 28.5 per cent on Monday to $42.71, more than doubling since the company reported earnings last week. The stock debuted at $15.78 on Sept. 28 after having priced its initial public offering at $14.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 81 new lows.

About 6.18 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, fewer than the 6.67 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.