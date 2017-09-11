The close: S&P 500 sets record closing high as storm, North Korea fear fades

The S&P 500 surged over 1 per cent to a record high close on Monday as tropical storm Irma caused less damage than expected in Florida, and after North Korea did not test-fire missiles over the weekend, which some had feared.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, led by financial stocks, with insurers advancing as Irma, once ranked as one of the most powerful hurricane recorded in the Atlantic, lost power.

Irma caused severe flooding in many Florida cities and left more than 6 million homes and businesses without power, but damage appeared to be less than expected. That relieved investors, especially in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, whose devastation is estimated to dent third-quarter economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Geopolitical tensions eased after North Korea did not mark its founding day on Saturday with another launch of a long-range missile, which the United States and its allies had been bracing for.

"It is a risk back on situation, people are going back into the market," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "For now, it is a relief rally for things on both ends – geopolitical and weather wise."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 1.19 per cent to end at 22,057.37 points in its largest one-day gain since February.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.08 per cent to 2,488.11 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 1.13 per cent to 6,432.26.

The CBOE volatility index <.VIX>, a widely-followed measure of market anxiety, fell 1.36 points to 10.76.

The S&P 500 financial index <.SPSY> jumped 1.74 per cent, with JPMorgan up 2.18 per cent and insurer Travelers up 2.34 per cent.

With investors less worried about Irma's impact, insurers Universal Insurance Holdings and HCI Group surged more than 12 per cent, while Heritage Insurance soared 21 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So far in 2017, the S&P 500 has risen 10 per cent. It is trading near 17.6 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14.3, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

"Valuations don't bother me terribly," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York. "I don't think we're at a level where valuations themselves are going to cause a correction."

Apple rose 1.81 per cent a day ahead of the expected launch of a new iPhone, providing the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Tesla jumped 5.91 per cent on news that China was studying when to ban the production and sale of cars using traditional fuels.

Teva jumped 19 per cent after the generic drugmaker named a new chief executive.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.73-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.56-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

Story continues below advertisement

About 6 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 5.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Canada's main stock index, which had fallen for five straight days, rose on Monday after Hurricane Irma weakened and North Korea refrained from conducting a missile test, with financial shares and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

Gains for the Toronto market came as the S&P 500 posted a record high close.

Irma caused less damage than expected in Florida, while geopolitical tensions eased after North Korea did not test-fire missiles over the weekend, which some had feared.

"There is a clear risk-on tilt to the market today," said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

The financials group rose 0.7 per cent as global bond yields, which had been weighed over recent weeks by safe-haven demand, rebounded.

Canada's 10-year yield, which had bucked the global trend last week by climbing as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates, touched its highest intraday since July 31 at 2.042 per cent.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Manulife Financial Corp rose 1.3 per cent to C$23.94, while Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's biggest bank by market capitalization, advanced 0.6 per cent to C$91.06.

Gains for bank stocks were more moderate than those for life insurance companies due to worries that a slowdown in the housing market will hold back loan growth, Scott said.

Tahoe Resources surged 33.7 per cent to C$7.61 after a Guatemalan court reinstated the company's license at its Juan Bosco and El Escobal mines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 54.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 15,040.30.

Energy shares rose 0.8 per cent as oil prices climbed.

U.S. crude oil prices settled 1.2 per cent higher at $48.07 a barrel as U.S. refinery restarts and Saudi cut extension talks offset Hurricane Irma-related demand fears.

Just two of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent.

Fertilizer producer Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc gained 2.8 per cent to C$22.17. But lower gold prices weighed on mining shares.

Alamos Gold Inc tumbled 16.1 per cent to C$8.60 after the company said it will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines in an all-stock deal valued at about C$905-million.

Eldorado Gold Corp slumped 6.0 per cent to C$2.34 after the company said it was suspending its Greek mining investment, citing regulatory hurdles.

Gold futures fell 1.4 per cent to $1,327.30 an ounce.