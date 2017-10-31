The close: TSX hits record as energy stocks rally on oil prices

Canada's main stock index reached a record close for the third-straight session on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks and firmer financial issues helped offset Shopify Inc.'s steep decline and broad losses among mining firms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.81 points, or 0.14 per cent, to a record close at 16,025.59. It touched a fresh intraday record of 16,064.68.

Energy stocks gained 1.6 per cent with Paramount Resources gaining 1.05 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was one of the more influential gainers, initially climbing more than 3 per cent to $15.07 after the company said it would cut its debt by an additional $125-million, exceeding its previously stated goal of cutting $5-billion in debt and ahead of its February 2018 schedule.

The overall healthcare group rallied 1.2 per cent.

Financial services accounted for the bulk of the session's gains, adding 0.4 per cent, but most individual names rose only moderately.

Canadian Western Bank advanced 5 per cent after the company said it was acquiring ECN Capital Corp. assets, and nearly half a dozen analysts raised their target price on the bank. ECN Capital Corp. edged down 0.2 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 51.76 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 16,054.54, beating the record set on Monday.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six advanced.

Shopify tumbled 9.8 per cent to $126.49 despite posting strong earnings and turning an adjusted profit for the first time this quarter, as investors expressed disappointment the company did not do more to address concerns raised earlier this month by short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research.

The technology sector lost 1.2 per cent.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners, lost 0.34 per cent. Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,270.50 an ounce as the greenback rose and investors turned their focus to the announcement of who will be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair.

Eldorado Gold slumped nearly 8 per cent to $1.61, while a number of other miners, including Goldcorp Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., all fell nearly 1 per cent.

In the U.S., a jump in shares of consumer companies Mondelez and Kellogg after their quarterly reports, along with further gains for tech stocks on Tuesday, helped Wall Street end October on a positive note.

The three major indexes tallied their best monthly gains since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 23,377.24, the S&P 500 gained 2.4 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,575.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.71 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 6,727.67.

In New York, Mondelez jumped 5.4 per cent after the Oreo cookie maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue, while Kellogg surged 6.2 per cent following its first sales increase in more than two years.

Those stocks boosted the S&P consumer staples sector, which rose 0.8 per cent.

Apple rose 1.4 per cent to a record high after positive reviews of its much-anticipated iPhone X. The stock provided the biggest boost to all the three major indexes.

The tech sector climbed 0.4 per cent, building on gains following a batch of strong quarterly reports last week.

"You look at the earnings out of these big players and they continue to impress," said Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager with Federated Investors in New York. "It strikes me that that leads you to a much more bullish outlook for the fourth quarter."

Investors are also waiting for an announcement on the next Federal Reserve chair, which could come this week. President Donald Trump is likely to pick Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is seen as more dovish on interest rates so relatively stock market friendly, sources have told Reuters.

The Fed started its two-day meeting in Washington on Tuesday although the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged in its statement on Wednesday.

Market-watchers are also tracking developments of the tax-cut plan being developed by President Trump and fellow Republicans.

Third-quarter earnings in general have come in modestly above expectations.

With more than half the S&P 500 components reported, earnings are estimated to have climbed 7 per cent in the quarter, up from an expectation of 5.9 per cent growth at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But not all reports have earned a positive stock reaction. Pfizer shares slipped 0.3 per cent after the drugmaker's results.

Under Armour slumped 21.8 per cent after the sportswear company slashed 2017 forecasts.

In other corporate news, Apple has designed iPhones and iPads that would drop chips supplied by Qualcomm, according to two people familiar with the matter. Qualcomm shares plunged 6.7 per cent and were the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq. Shares of chipmaker Intel rose 2.5 per cent.

Rockwell Automation shares jumped 7.4 per cent. The automation equipment maker said it had rejected an unsolicited acquisition bid from rival Emerson Electric for more than $27-billion. Emerson shares fell 4.3 per cent.

