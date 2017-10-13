The close: TSX inches to new 7 1/2-month high as commodity prices rise

Canada's benchmark stock index eked out a new 7-1/2-month high on Friday, as a mix of financial, resource, telecoms stocks and higher commodity prices led gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 64.97 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,807.17.

Gold mining firms benefited from the price of bullion which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks. Goldcorp Inc. was up 1 per cent. The overall materials group was up 0.5 per cent.

The financial services sector, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight, added 0.4 per cent. Manulife Financial Corp. rose 0.7 per cent.

Online retail platform Shopify Inc. was able to halt its slide, which began last week after short seller Citron Research made critical comments about the company. Shopify shares recovered to gain 0.1 per cent after falling 3.5 per cent in earlier trading. The overall technology group was up 0.6 per cent.

Oil prices on Friday closed at their highest level in October on bullish news from strong Chinese oil imports, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision not to certify that Iran is complying with a nuclear agreement and other tensions in the Middle East.

Brent futures gained 92 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $57.17 (U.S.) a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 85 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to settle at $51.45 per barrel. That put both contracts at their highest settlements since Sept. 29. For the week, Brent was up almost 3 per cent and U.S. was up over 4 per cent.

Cenovus rose 1.6 per cent and Canadian Natural Resources gained 1.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the Nasdaq notched a record high, helped by upbeat economic data and gains in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 22,872.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,553.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.29 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,605.80.

Also, Netflix shares were up 1.85 per cent and hit a record high at $200.82 after a slew of price target increases ahead of its earnings report on Monday.

For the week, the S&P rose 0.15 per cent, the Dow added 0.43 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 0.24 per cent.

The market received a boost earlier in the day after data showed U.S. retail sales surged by the most in 2-1/2 years in September. Also, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index hit its highest since January, 2004.

Shares of big banks were mixed following reports from Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Bank of America, the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets, rose 1.5 per cent after the lender's profit topped estimates due to higher interest rates and a drop in costs.

But Wells Fargo tumbled 2.8 per cent, its biggest drop since mid-April, after reporting lower-than-expected revenue for the fourth straight quarter due to a decline in mortgage banking revenue.

The reports from the Wall Street banks kicked off the third-quarter earnings season, with investors hoping profit growth will help justify valuations after a rally that has sent the S&P 500 up about 14 per cent so far this year.

"Its a risk-on day. You see technology and Internet-related stocks doing well. You also have crude oil up. That's helping that sector," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in New York.

Apple, up 0.6 per cent, gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500, and the S&P technology index was up 0.5 per cent. The energy index slid 0.07 per cent.

In other data on Friday, consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in eight months as hurricanes Harvey and Irma boosted demand.

Limiting the day's gains, the healthcare sector was down 0.3 per cent as health insurers and hospital operators tumbled on news that U.S. President Donald Trump scrapped billions of dollars in Obamacare subsidies to private insurers for low-income Americans.

Centene sank 3.2 per cent, Molina Healthcare dropped 3.4 per cent and Anthem fell 3.2 per cent.

