The close: TSX notches 3-week high as commodities rally

Canada's main stock climbed to a three-week high on Thursday, led by resource and financial shares as commodities rallied and data showed that the domestic economy grew in the second quarter at its fastest pace in nearly six years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.74 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,211.87. For the month of August, the index gained 0.4 per cent.

TD Bank, Canada's second-biggest lender, was by far the biggest influence on the index. Its shares rallied 3.3 per cent to $67.06 after it reported earnings that topped expectations by a wider margin than its rivals in a quarter in which Canadian banks have outperformed market forecasts. TD's performance was bolstered by strong results from its North American retail businesses.

Canadian Western Bank was up 1.1 per cent to $29.00 following better-than-expected results.

Robust consumer spending and energy exports during the second quarter fueled Canada's economy, which grew at its best pace in nearly six years. Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.5 per cent, far more than the 3.7 per cent economists had forecast, reinforcing expectations the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates in October.

Oil and gas stocks, which climbed 1.3 per cent, were helped by crude oil prices that bounced more than 2 percent. Prices had suffered steep losses on demand concerns following record flooding from Hurricane Harvey in the United States that knocked out a quarter of the country's refining capacity.

Cenovus Energy rose 3.6 per cent to $9.71. Encana Corp rose 2.3 per cent to $11.65.

The materials group, home to resource firms, added 0.8 per cent as gold miners benefited from bullion prices that rose on a weaker U.S. dollar.

U.S. stocks rose and Treasury prices gained slightly on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from increasing interest rates again this year.

The dollar gave up early gains against a basket of major currencies, and gold prices rose as simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula supported sentiment.

U.S. consumer spending rose slightly less than expected in July and annual inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015. Investors' focus will then turn to the monthly U.S. payrolls report, to be released on Friday.

"The outlook for the U.S. and the global economy remains relatively positive and most investors do not see a recession ahead," said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer of RDM Financial Group at HighTower.

"Given that backdrop, equity markets are likely to grind higher over the next few quarters and pullbacks are likely to be bought by investors."

U.S. stocks extended gains after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump's administration has a detailed plan on tax reform and is still on track to execute the agenda by the end of this year.

"Even if investors aren't taking him at his word they expect him to do all he can. This is a market that has heard tax reform so often. It wants to see if they can deliver," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was up 0.6 per cent, and touched a three week high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.92 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 21,952.35, the S&P 500 gained 13.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 2,471.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.35 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 6,428.66.

European stocks rallied after Reuters reported that the euro's rapid gains are worrying a growing number of European Central Bank policymakers, raising the chance asset purchases will be phased out only slowly. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.77 percent.

The euro, which hit a more than 2-1/2-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, slipped on the Reuters report, before recovering to trade up 0.18 per cent at $1.1902.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, weakened after the U.S. inflation data. The index was 0.21 per cent lower on the day at 92.686, having risen as high as 93.347.

The weaker dollar and continued security concerns related to North Korea helped gold prices rise. Spot gold was up 0.83 per cent at $1,319.22 an ounce.

In the bond market, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 2.133 per cent, down from 2.145 per cent on Wednesday.

Trading volumes were relatively low, however, with some investors reluctant to buy Treasuries given yields are near their lowest since November.

Gasoline futures surged 13.5 percent as almost a quarter of U.S. refining capacity remained offline due to Tropical Storm Harvey and traders scrambled to reroute millions of barrels of fuel.

U.S. crude settled up $1.27 or 2.76 per cent, at $47.23 a barrel and Brent traded up $1.45 or 2.85 per cent at $52.31