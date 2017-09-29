The close: TSX notches 4-month high; gains 2.8% for month

Canada's main stock index rose to a four-month high on Friday, ending the month with a 2.8-per-cent gain, as the heavyweight financials group climbed and BlackBerry Ltd. added to strong gains posted a day earlier.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.69 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,634.94. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

The gains helped the Toronto market to rise nearly 3 per cent in September, its best month since July, 2016.

The Canadian dollar slid to 80.14 cents (U.S.) after Canada's economic growth stalled in July, snapping an eight-month winning streak, serving up evidence that the hot economy has headed into a more temperate phase in the second half of the year.

Statistics Canada reported that Canadian real gross domestic product was flat in July, on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with June – the first time since October, 2016, that the economy failed to show month-over-month growth.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. climbed 7.2 per cent to $13.94, building on a 12.7-per-cent advance on Thursday when the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Both RBC and CIBC on Friday raised their price targets on the stock.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were its bank shares. Royal Bank of Canada climbed nearly 0.7 per cent and Bank of Montreal gained 0.6 per cent. The overall financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the index's weight, was up 0.5 per cent.

In New York, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced to record levels on Friday, buoyed by gains in technology stocks, and each of the major indexes closed out the quarter with solid gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.55 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 22,402.75, the S&P 500 gained 9.17 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,519.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.51 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 6,495.96.

In Toronto, shares of Bombardier Inc. rose 2.3 per cent to $2.26 after the company sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet.

The World Trade Organization opened a dispute settlement panel to rule on Brazil's complaint that Canada has hurt its commercial jet industry by subsidizing Bombardier's CSeries jets, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Commerce Department slapped 220 per cent preliminary anti-subsidiary duties on Bombardier's CSeries jets, while the company has also missed out on a merger of its rail unit with Germany's Siemens.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 4.6 per cent to $17.88 after the company completed the sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals to Pacific Equity Partners and the Carlyle Group.

Technology was the best performing of the major S&P sectors, up 0.75 per cent.

Both the S&P and Nasdaq touched intraday records for the third straight day.

"It has been upwardly biased certainly through the entire month and we are still locked into positive momentum," said Gordon Charlop, a managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.

"But now we are getting into October and it is always interesting when the fourth quarter rolls around because that is when the volatility comes."

Facebook's 1.3-per cent gain provided the biggest lift to both the Nasdaq and the S&P to help pace the advance.

Financials received a brief lift and hit their session high after reports U.S. President Donald Trump's met with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to discuss his potential nomination as Fed chairman. The sector was last up 0.27 per cent.

"Rates and equities have priced in the current Fed regime continuing, which is a relatively sanguine path for the economy," said Shehriyar Antia, chief market strategist at Macro Insight Group in New York.

"Any deviation from that path – or the suggestion that Yellen may not be re-appointed – causes the market to reconsider this presumption and reprice valuations."

Rising expectations for another interest rate hike by the year-end and Mr. Trump's tax-cut plan have dominated markets for most of the week.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in August but the report did little to change expectations that the central bank would raise interest rates again in December.

Another report showed the Chicago purchasing management index, which gauges factory activity, came in better than expected for September.

Meat processor Tyson Foods jumped 7.6 per cent after the company raised its full-year profit forecast. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S&P.

For the week, the S&P rose 0.67 per cent, the Dow added 0.23 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 1.07 per cent.

For the month, the S&P rose 1.9 per cent, the Dow rose 2.1 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 1.05 per cent.

For the quarter, the S&P rose 4 per cent, the Dow added 4.9 per cent for eight straight quarters of gains, and the Nasdaq gained 5.8 per cent for five straight quarters of gains.

