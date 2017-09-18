The close: TSX notches near 6-week high as energy sector rallies

Canada's main stock index posted its highest closed in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy sector, while financials and industrials also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.64 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 15,236.67. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Wall Street edges higher, led by financials

The S&P 500 clung to a small gain on Monday, led by financial stocks ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while Nasdaq pared gains sharply as technology stocks lost ground late in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.8 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 22,333.14, the S&P 500 gained 3.73 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,503.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.17 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,454.64.