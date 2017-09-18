The close: TSX notches near 6-week high as energy sector rallies

Canada's main stock index posted its highest closed in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy sector, while financials and industrials also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.64 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 15,236.67. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Nine of the index's 10 sectors were up, led higher by the consumer discretionary, energy and tech sectors.

Paramount Resources was up 3.3 per cent after its stock was upgraded. Bank of Montreal was up 0.25 per cent.

Gold stocks were hit hard with Kinross Gold off 5.2 per cent and Barrick Gold down 1.2 per cent.

Gold fell 1 per cent on Monday, touching a 2-1/2-week low, as the dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at Boeing for its trade complaint against Canadian-based Bombardier, accusing the American aerospace giant of trying to eliminate thousands of jobs in Canada. Bombardier stock rose 0.8 per cent. The comments seemed to have no effect on Boeing stock as it gained 1.65 per cent.

Methanex Corp rose 4.5 per cent after TD raised its price target on the stock.

IGM Financial advanced 4.4 per cent after BMO raised its rating to outperform from market perform and increased its target price.

A BMO cut on CI Financial Corp to market perform from outperform helped push it down 2.5 per cent.

The S&P 500 clung to a small gain on Monday, led by financial stocks ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while Nasdaq pared gains sharply as technology stocks lost ground late in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.8 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 22,333.14, the S&P 500 gained 3.73 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,503.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.17 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,454.64.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. After a gain of as much as 0.5 per cent earlier in the day, the technology sector was up only 0.06 per cent.

A relatively quiet North Korea and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's comments on a "peaceful solution" over the weekend eased some concerns for investors.

But an address by U.S. President Donald Trump to world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday and elections in Germany and New Zealand will add extra political uncertainty to the mix this week.

The main event, however, will be the Fed's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, at which it is likely to take another step toward policy normalization in what is rapidly becoming a worldwide trend.

The central bank is expected to announce plans to begin unwinding its $4.2-trillion portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, nearly a decade after the global financial crisis.

This prospect may be prompting the sell-off in sectors such as utilities, while it is boosting banks, said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

"There's momentum in the market. There's lots of cash. Even though the Fed's about to reduce their balance sheet you continue to have incredibly aggressive monetary policy. That continues to lead to money flowing into the market almost in an indiscriminate fashion," he said.

Investors are far from persuaded the Fed will move on rates again this year, with a December change put at less than a 50 per cent probability in the futures market.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields boosted financial stocks as higher interest rates tend to lift bank profits. Rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities were the weakest.

Investors will also listen closely to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's views on inflation as they look for clues on the timing of the next rate hike.

"The trend in inflation has taken a downtick. I think she [Ms. Yellen] will need a little more evidence on the inflation side over the next month or two to have some conviction about moving rates in December," said Ronald Sanchez, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust Company International in New York.

Big technology stocks such as Microsoft and Google's parent Alphabet came under pressure late in the session after Amazon said it would move to charging businesses in one-second increments for use of its servers.

"That competes with Google and Microsoft, and it's going to weigh on the entire tech space," because of price competition, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Microsoft shares were down 0.13 per cent while Alphabet was off 0.5 per cent late and both stocks saw a pickup in volume late in the day.

