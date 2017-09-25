The close: TSX reaches 4-month high as higher oil prices boost energy

Canada's main stock index rose to a 4-month high on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while the heavyweight financials group also gained, offsetting declines for industrial and information technology shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 15,516.23. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Wall Street falls on tech selloff, N. Korea concern

U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday, as a selloff in technology shares weighed on the Nasdaq, while the latest statement from North Korea to Washington kept investors on edge.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.08 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 22,296.51, the S&P 500 lost 5.58 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,496.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.33 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 6,370.59.