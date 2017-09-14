The close: TSX reaches near two-week high as energy shares climb

Canada's benchmark stock index posted its highest close in nearly two weeks on Thursday as stronger oil prices drove gains for energy companies, while food retailer Empire Company Ltd got a boost from stronger-than-expected results.

The energy group, which accounts for 20 per cent of the Toronto market's weight, climbed 1.2 per cent.

"It came out of the gates strong" said Bruce Latimer, senior equity trader at Eight Capital. "People are waiting to see if this move in energy is for real."

Energy has rallied for four straight days but is down 18 per cent for the year.

U.S. crude prices settled 1.2 per cent higher at $49.89 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said a global oil surplus was shrinking. It touched its highest intraday since May at $50.50.

"We always like to see it on the right side of $50," Latimer said.

Encana Corp added 2.7 per cent to C$12.73 and Suncor Energy Inc advanced 1.7 per cent to C$41.63.

Empire, the parent company of the Sobeys grocery chain, soared 14.5 per cent to C$22.61 after reporting adjusted earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

Global automotive supplier Magna International Inc rose 3.7 per cent to C$62.08.

Gains for Magna came as Sweden's Autoliv said it planned to split into two listed companies, with one focused on high-tech safety gear to capture the rapid growth towards self-driving vehicles.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 45.91 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 15,172.72, its highest close since Sept 1.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.4 per cent, helped by higher gold prices.

Gold rebounded from a two-week low as North Korea threatened the United States and Japan, and the U.S. dollar softened.

In contrast, copper prices hit a four-week low as disappointing data from China pointed to slowing demand from the metal's top consumer.

Teck Resources, which produces copper, fell 1.5 per cent to C$26.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 0.3 per cent at C$67.27 after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved its acquisition of Scottrade Financial Services, as expected.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd moved up 1.1 per cent to C$193.74 and Canadian National Railway Co added 0.6 per cent to C$98.64, a day after both operators spoke optimistically about grain volumes for the rest of the year.

Of the index's 10 main groups, just telecom lost ground. It declined 0.7 per cent.

Dow strikes record high as broader market weakens

Rising shares of Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average up to a record high on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell as investors saw higher-than-expected inflation increasing the chances of an interest rate hike.

The Dow's third consecutive all-time high was driven in part by Boeing , which rose 1.36 per cent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the aerospace and defence stock.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved lower after a Labor Department report showed consumer prices rose more than expected in August, boosting the odds of another interest rate hike this year.

The consumer price index's (CPI) 0.4-per cent gain last month was its biggest in seven months and is the last major economic data to be released ahead of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 19-20 policy meeting.

"I don't think the market was expecting that kind of a strength in terms of inflation," said Victor Jones, director of trading at TD Ameritrade.

"What people want is know is whether or not Yellen is going to talk about the lack of inflation as transitory, or whether it is continuing to concern them."

After the data, the odds of a hike in December rose above 50 per cent for the first time since July, from 41.3 per cent, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Dow <.DJI> rose 0.2 per cent to end at 22,203.48 points, while the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 0.11 per cent to 2,495.62.

The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 0.48 per cent to 6,429.08, hurt by a 0.86-per cent decline in Apple .

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, led by a 0.88 per cent increase in utilities <.SPLRCU>.

The energy index <.SPNY> climbed 0.39 per cent after U.S. crude hit $50 per barrel for the first time since Aug. 10 on a bullish demand forecast by the International Energy Agency.

Helped by strong corporate earnings reports and optimism that President Donald Trump will cut business taxes, the Dow has gained 12 per cent this year.

The S&P 500, up 11 per cent in 2017, is trading at 17.6 times expected earnings, expensive compared with its 10-year average of 14.3, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

"I'm not taking money out of stocks, but when new cash comes in, I'm adding to our fixed income, whether that's preferred shares, corporate bonds or mortgage-backed securities," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.

The consumer discretionary index <.SPLRCD> fell 0.54 per cent, pulled down by a 0.74-per cent decline in Amazon.com and a 0.93-per cent dip in Walt Disney .

Equifax fell 2.35 per cent after the Federal Trade Commission opened a probe into the company's massive data breach.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.20-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 6.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 5.8 billion 20-day average.