The close: TSX retreats as materials and financial shares weigh

Canada's main stock index edged lower for a second straight day on Thursday as materials and financial shares lost ground and worries about the prospects of U.S. tax reform weighed on Wall Street.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.26 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 16,082.09. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

TransCanada Corp was among the most influential losers on the index, falling 0.3 per cent to $61.75 despite reporting revenue that topped estimates. Just Energy Group Inc. dropped 9.7 per cent to $6.32 after announcing weaker-than-expected results.

Oil and gas companies overall were more positive, however, with the energy group edging up 0.1 per cent.

Tourmaline Oil Corp jumped 7.8 per cent to $26.83 after reporting third-quarter results, while Cameco Corp rallied 3 per cent to $11.84 following news it will suspend production from its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill.

Magna International fell 1.2 per cent to $67.05 after warning that part of its transmission business could soften over the next couple of years.

The influential financials group, home to Canada's biggest banks, slipped 0.1 per cent, although individual stocks were only down marginally.

Tempering losses in the category was Manulife Financial Corp's 4.1-per-cent rise to $27.47 after the company late on Wednesday reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.1 percent to $16.17, while Pan Am Silver shed 6.2 per cent to $19.07 following weaker-than-forecast quarterly results.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. surged 13.6 per cent to $31.41 after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd rose 3.1 per cent to $162.42 after reporting a rise in quarterly retail sales.

Broad equity market declines in Asia and Europe on Thursday, combined with growing concerns that the Republican-led U.S. corporate tax cut may not pass this year, spoiled the longest winning streak for MSCI's global stock index since 2003.

Wall Street stocks extended losses, pushing down the benchmark S&P 500 Index as much as 1 per cent, after Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, said the Senate tax proposal will delay a corporate tax cut by one year to 2019. Major stock indexes came off their session lows after Senator John Cornyn said Senate Republicans were looking to avoid such a delay, yet remained in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.42 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,461.94, the S&P 500 lost 9.76 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 2,584.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.07 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 6,750.05.

"The stock market has run out of a little momentum," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "We are waiting for some news from the Republicans on the (U.S.) tax plans, there is a bond market that has stalled and we've got rather soggy-looking emerging markets ... We probably need to get U.S. Treasury yields higher to get things going again."

Junk bonds fell to their lowest intraday levels since March, victims of a broader flight to safety as the Republican-led proposed U.S. corporate tax cut seemed on the verge of a delay. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.3328 per cent, from 2.317 per cent late on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Nikkei index swung by a wild 2 per cent after hitting its highest since 1992 and Europe's main indexes were firmly in the red as tech and commodity stocks tumbled while Brexit talks resumed amid low expectations in Brussels.

MSCI's all-country equity index is clocking year-to-date gains of almost 19 per cent.

But as a measure of relative calm amid the current bull market and a reflection of the low volatility environment that has dominated all year, none of the most recent 10 daily gains has exceeded half a percent and more than half of them were less than 0.1 per cent.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six key currencies, fell 0.342 point or 0.36 per cent, to 94.524.

"There's very much a risk of disappointment. The U.S. dollar could go through a weakening phase on the back of uncertainty around that tax reform," said Steven Dooley, currency strategist for Western Union Business Solutions in Melbourne.

Some also focused on fallout from Democrat wins in regional U.S. elections this week as a signal for next year's mid-term congressional elections for President Donald Trump.

Trump was in China on Thursday, pressing President Xi Jinping to do more to rein in North Korea and to open the Chinese economy, the second-biggest in the world after the United States, to more foreign firms.

The euro was last up 0.41 per cent, at $1.1641 while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1.09 per cent at 1,534.88.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.30 percent.

Oil prices steadied just below two-year highs, supported by supply cuts by major exporters, but analysts said the market could be vulnerable to a sell-off after several months of gains. U.S. crude rose 0.51 per cent to $57.10 per barrel and Brent was last at $63.87, up 0.6 per cent.

Spot gold added 0.4 per cent to $1,285.85 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.22 per cent to $1,286.50.