The close: TSX retreats on oil weakness; Wall St. slips

Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday after touching a seven-month high in the previous session, as energy stocks, hurt by 3 per cent drop in oil prices, drove the weaker finish.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 47.98 points, or 0.3 per cent, to finish at 15,728.32. Half of the index's 10 key sectors ceded ground.

The TSX closed at 15,776.30 on Thursday, its highest finish since Feb. 23, and added about 0.6 per cent on the week, extending a monthlong rally that has helped bring the index back into positive territory for the year.

"The first eight months were pretty disappointing for the Canadian market compared to the U.S. September's been very good, so it's starting to catch up here," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources were the most influential decliners on the index. Suncor fell 1.2 per cent to C$43.5, while Canadian Natural Resources declined 2.1 per cent to C$41.12. Cenovus Energy dropped 3.1 per cent to C$12.05.

Oil and gas companies slumped 1.9 per cent on oil prices that fell on profit-taking as well as renewed jitters about excess supply. Crude prices snapped a multiweek bull run, with U.S. crude settling at $49.29 a barrel, down 2.95 per cent.

The heavily weighted financial sector slipped 0.2 per cent, while industrials fell 0.4 per cent.

Bombardier Inc rose 0.9 per cent to C$2.21 even as the U.S. Commerce Department notched up proposed trade duties on the Canadian plane maker's CSeries jets to nearly 300 per cent, affirming Boeing Co's complaint that Bombardier received illegal subsidies and dumped the planes at "absurdly low" prices.

The materials group, home to mining and other resource companies, added 0.2 per cent as gold miners rebounded. Kirkland Lake Gold rallied 5.7 per cent to C$17.46.

Element Fleet Management was the most influential gainer on the positive side. The stock surged 10.4 per cent to end at C$9.98 on market talk of activist investors agitating for change. A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 138 to 107, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the downside.

Nine issues on the index posted a new 52-week high, while two posted new 52-week lows.

The S&P 500 eased on Friday, ending a six-day run of record highs as the first monthly decline in U.S. nonfarm jobs in seven years dampened sentiment and pharmacy shares fell on Amazon competition fears.

The Nasdaq ended up for a ninth straight day, however, and set its sixth straight record high close, its longest such streak since seven records in February.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health fell and were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 after a CNBC report that Amazon was close to a decision on selling prescription drugs. Walgreens shares dropped 4.9 per cent and CVS was down 4.9 per cent, while Amazon shares rose 0.9 per cent.

The Labor Department's closely watched jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 in September as hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring. A bright spot was a better-than-expected rise in average wages.

"It's been amazing how resilient our U.S. stock market has been, going up on no news or bad news, so there's no surprise on a day where most people feel it was a mixed jobs report at best that the market actually is reacting in a way that makes sense," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It's a logical move for this illogical stock market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, to end at 22,773.67, the S&P 500 lost 2.74 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,549.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.82 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 6,590.18.

The benchmark's slight decline follow a six-day run of record closing highs, its longest since 1997.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, bounced sharply after setting a record low close in the previous session.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent, the Dow added 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 1.5 per cent.

Adding to the day's worries was a report that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile.

S&P energy index declined 0.8 per cent as oil prices fell amid a bout of profit taking and the return of oversupply worries.

Shares of Costco dropped 6 per cent after the warehouse club retailer reported a fall in gross margins. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 5.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.