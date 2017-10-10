The close: TSX rises as heavyweight financials add to recent gains

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, touching its highest intraday in more than five months, as heavyweight financial shares added to recent gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.04 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,770.36. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

The financial services sector, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight, added 0.2 per cent. Manulife Financial Corp. rose 2 per cent to $25.93.

Petroleum and gas companies were among the big contributors to the index's gains, including Canadian Natural Resources which climbed 1 per cent, and Encana Corp., which advanced 0.9 per cent.

Overall, the energy sector was flat as crude oil prices rose on export cuts by Saudi Arabia. Some production in the United States also remained offline following Hurricane Nate, which added further support.

Gold mining firms benefited from the price of bullion which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. jumped 4.8 per cent. The overall materials group was up 0.16 per cent.

On the down side, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc fell 6.9 per cent after several analysts cut their price targets on the company after it published its September auction metrics, which were lower than expected.

Online retail platform Shopify Inc. extended its slide, which began last week after short seller Citron Research made critical comments about the company.

Shopify shares fell 6 per cent to $115.49. The overall technology group eased 0.15 per cent.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record closing high on Tuesday, helped by a surge in Wal-Mart Stores, while Amazon and Facebook lost ground and investors focused on upcoming quarterly reports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.61 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 22,830.68, the S&P 500 gained 5.91 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,550.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.52 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 6,587.25.

Wal-Mart jumped 4.5 per cent to a two-year high after forecasting U.S. online sales would rise by about 40 per cent in the next fiscal year and unveiling a $20-billion share buyback plan.

That helped the S&P 500 consumer staples index jump nearly 1 per cent, although gains in that sector were limited by P&G, which dropped 0.6 per cent after activist investor Nelson Peltz unexpectedly failed in his bid to win a board seat.

Third-quarter corporate reporting season kicks into high gear on Thursday with results from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup. With the S&P 500 up 14 per cent in 2017, investors are betting on strong earnings growth across the S&P 500.

Wall Street has mostly shrugged off recent saber-rattling between the United States and North Korea, as well as a lack of progress by U.S. President Donald Trump in delivering promised corporate tax cuts.

"The only fear in this market is the fear of missing out," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "But things can change quickly. There's stuff out there, like North Korea. You still have to be cautious."

The tech index, the best performing among the 11 major S&P sectors this year, was flat, weighed down by Alphabet, Facebook and Intel.

Among the gainers in tech stocks was Nvidia, which rose 1.9 per cent after unveiling chips for autonomous vehicles.

American Airlines jumped 4.8 per cent and United Continental soared 4.6 per cent after the two airlines gave encouraging third-quarter forecasts. Delta, which reports on Wednesday, rose 1.69 per cent.

Energy stocks got a boost from a near 2-per-cent rise in oil prices supported by Saudi Arabian export cuts in November and comments from OPEC and trading companies that the market is rebalancing after years of oversupply.

