The close: TSX rises with banks, miners; Dow, S&P log record highs

Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Monday as broad gains supported by the heavyweight financial sector offset the drag of energy stocks' retreat with lower oil prices.

Jean Coutu Group rose 1.7 per cent to $24.71 after grocery company Metro Inc said it would buy the pharmacy chain for $4.5-billion in cash and stock. Metro's stock declined 1.3 per cent to C$42.36.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, added 0.6 per cent overall, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 1.4 per cent at $71.24 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 0.7 per cent to $79.95.

Financials, and the Toronto stock market in general, have benefited from the view that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates slowly following two back-to-back hikes, said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

Since Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane last month said the central bank was watching how the economy will respond to the strengthening Canadian dollar, Toronto stocks have risen 3.5 per cent.

"That was the inflection point for the market and we've gone basically straight up from there," Teich said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 70.06 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,705.00. Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were higher.

If economic growth continues to be strong and the Bank of Canada doesn't move too aggressively, stocks could gain another 5 to 6 per cent, Teich said.

The index is now just 1.5 per cent away from the intraday record high it hit in February.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd rose 3.2 per cent to $27.10 as copper held steady and lead and zinc prices jumped.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 per cent.

But a 0.4 per cent decline from the energy sector capped gains as oil prices were pressured by signs of higher output. U.S. crude fell $1.10, or 2.1 per cent, to $50.57 a barrel.

The most influential energy weights included Suncor Energy Inc, which declined 0.8 per cent to C$43.38.

Smaller producers took larger hits, with MEG Energy Corp down 4.0 per cent at C$5.27 and Crew Energy Inc off 3.6 per cent to C$4.28. Cenovus Energy fell 1.3 per cent to C$12.35.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note, with all three major indexes hitting record high closes as data pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity surged to a near 13-1/2-year high in September. Disruptions to the supply chains caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma resulted in factories taking longer to deliver goods and boosted raw material prices.

Among the sectors with the biggest gains on Monday were materials, industrials and financials.

Optimism about tax reform also continued to bolster stocks. President Donald Trump last week proposed the biggest tax overhaul in three decades, but offered scant details.

The small-cap Russell 2000 posted another record high close. Small-cap companies are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of a tax cut.

"There are a lot of details (on tax reform) that need to be worked out, but the market is certainly willing to believe that something good might happen," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

Economic data has also helped, he said. "The services number is a better indicator of what's driving the economy, but it's nice to see the manufacturing number pick up."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.51 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 22,557.6, the S&P 500 gained 9.76 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 2,529.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.76 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 6,516.72.

All three posted record high closes.

Details were still emerging on the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. A gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 more in Las Vegas on Sunday. Shares of gun makers rose, including Sturm Ruger, up 3.5 per cent.

General Motors was up 4.4 per cent and hit an intraday record high after brokerage Deutsche Bank said the carmaker could launch driverless cars on a large scale in 2020.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, about even with the daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.