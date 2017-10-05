The close: Wall Street smashes records on tax plan optimism

U.S. stocks notched record closing highs again on Thursday as investors cheered increased prospects for a tax overhaul with Congress moving closer to agreement on a budget resolution.

The day's move extended a run of records that began last week.

The benchmark S&P 500 set a record-high close for the sixth straight day, its longest such run since an eight-day streak in June 1997. It also rose for eight sessions in a row, matching a winning streak from July 2013.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to adopt a fiscal 2018 spending blueprint containing a legislative tool that would let Republicans bypass Democrats and pass a tax bill by a simple majority vote in the Senate, where they hold 52 of 100 seats.

"It really started to take off after news that the House passed a portion of the president's plan," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.

"I don't know if that's going to make it all the way through ... but you're seeing it in higher Treasury yields, a better financial sector and technology."

The S&P technology index, up 1.1 percent, was the day's top-performing sector, followed by financials, with that index, up 1 percent. The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.3 percent. Small-cap names are seen as among the biggest beneficiaries of any tax cut.

Also helping stocks, more data pointed to underlying strength in the U.S. economy despite weather-related disruptions, with the trade deficit narrowing in August and jobless claims falling more than expected last week.

New orders for goods made in the United States rose in August and orders for core capital goods were stronger than previously reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 22,775.39, the S&P 500 gained 14.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,552.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.73 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,585.36.

It was the fourth day in a row where all three major indexes had hit record closing highs.

"Nobody likes to buy at all-time highs, but with the prospect of it going higher, you're missing out, so you have to do some buying to stay competitive," Pavlik said.

Shares of Netflix jumped 5.4 percent after the company raised the monthly subscription fees for two of its three main U.S. plans by $1 and $2, respectively.

Also helping banks, Randal Quarles was confirmed as vice chair of the Federal Reserve. The banking sector widely expects Quarles to play a key part in U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to ease regulations. The S&P bank index was up 1.3 percent.

Bond yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield last at 2.349 percent versus 2.332 percent late on Wednesday.

Friday brings the U.S. monthly jobs report, while investors are also anxious to see third-quarter corporate earnings reports.

Analysts expect earnings of S&P 500 companies rose about 6 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data. That would be down from double-digit growth in the first two quarters of this year.

The S&P 500 is likely to finish this year at 2,525, about 13 percent higher than where it was at the end of 2016, based on the median forecast of 47 strategists polled by Reuters.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 5.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Canada's benchmark stock index notched a seven-month high on Thursday, fueled by a rally in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices rose, but gains were tempered by a drop in the shares of Shopify Inc for a second straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 55.30 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,776.30, its highest close since Feb. 23.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the TSX breaks the 16,000 mark, which has been pretty elusive, some time in the fourth quarter," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at HollisWealth Inc.

"The TSX gains from a strong global economy. This is probably the most synchronized global growth we have been having in many years."

The index is on track to set a record high by year end, according to a Reuters poll.

Sectors that tend to benefit most from a pick-up in growth include the energy and materials groups, which jointly account for 30 percent of the weight of the index.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose for the fourth day in a row on bullish sentiment about demand, particularly from China, and a rally in the price of copper.

The group gained 0.8 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumping 4.8 percent to C$15.81, and Teck Resources advancing 4.3 percent to C$28.91. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd surged 6.8 percent to C$4.56.

Copper prices advanced 2.5 percent to $6,689.50 a tonne.

The energy group climbed 0.6 percent as oil prices heated up on signs that Saudi Arabia and Russia would limit production through next year. U.S. crude settled 1.6 percent higher at $50.79 a barrel.

TransCanada Corp climbed 1.1 percent to C$61.55, despite news the company was canceling certain pipeline projects.

The move was anticipated, said Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager with First Asset Investment Management Inc.

Nine of the index's 10 main sector groups ended higher, including a 0.2 percent gain for heavyweight financial shares.

Tempering some of the gains was Shopify's sharp retreat in heavy trading. Shares fell 2.1 percent to C$126.19, extending Wednesday's losses after short-seller Citron Research said the stock was overvalued and criticized the Canadian e-commerce software provider's marketing practices.

Food retailer Metro Inc, which agreed on Monday to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group, fell 1.2 percent to C$42.28, while the overall consumer staples group dipped 0.1 percent.