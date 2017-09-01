The close: TSX dips in broad retreat

Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday as retailers pulled back on investor fears about the threat posed to their business by Amazon's Whole Foods Market acquisition, a day after the index hit a three-week high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.27 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,191.60. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The most influential gainers included Toronto-Dominion Bank , which extended gains from Thursday after reporting strong quarterly results. It was up 0.7 per cent to $67.50.

Canadian Western Bank advanced 3.4 per cent to $29.99 after a day after also reporting better-than-expected results.

And Alaris Royalty Corp jumped 5.6 per cent to $21.96 after the financing company said it had funded a new partner.

Groceries retailers, under pressure after Amazon cut prices on some items at its just-acquired Whole Foods Market chain, also lost ground. Loblaw Cos Ltd. fell 3.5 per cent to $65.33 and Metro Inc was down 1 per cent to $40.82.

Gold miners weighed with Barrick Gold Corp falling 0.4 per cent to $22.40 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd lost 1.1 per cent to $63.32.

Gold rose to the highest in nearly 10 months on Friday after U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, but pared gains when investors judged that the figures were unlikely to change the outlook for U.S. interest rate rises.

Spot palladium prices made their biggest one-day surge since March 2016 and reached the highest price in 16-1/2 years after some U.S. automakers reported better-than-expected August sales and as demand was expected from Houston to replace flood-damaged vehicles after Hurricane Harvey.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,324.46 an ounce after reaching $1,328.80, the highest since Nov. 9. It was set for a weekly gain of 2.6 per cent.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.6 per cent at $1,330.40

Wall Street stocks rose on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, which could make the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates again this year.

Traders in currency and bond markets, however, viewed the data as not soft enough to completely rule out another rate hike by the U.S. central bank this year. The dollar climbed and Treasury yields rose.

Headline jobs growth slowed after two straight months of strong gains, while average hourly earnings rose three cents, or 0.1 per cent, versus forecasts of 0.2 per cent.

MSCI's All World Index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was up 0.32 per cent, less than 1 per cent shy of a record high.

Global stocks managed to claw back from early-month declines to finish August with a fractional gain of 0.17 per cent, according to the MSCI index.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index scratched out an advance of 0.06 per cent. Nonetheless, August was the poorest showing for U.S. equities since March and for global stocks since last October, the month before the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rose and all three major indexes were on track to post gains for a second straight week.

The employment report was "a little disappointing but not wildly different then what we've historically seen," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, who noted August's report tends to have seasonal quirks.

"There's really nothing in the report that I think dissuades the market from a bullish bias."



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.01 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 21,988.11, the S&P 500 gained 4.88 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 2,476.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.67 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,435.33

European shares started September on a firm footing after three months of losses, as financials rose. The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up 0.6 per cent.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields rose as strong manufacturing data boosted sentiment that economic growth is solid, even after the unexpectedly weak August jobs report.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index for factory activity soared to 58.8 in August, the highest since April 2011.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields rose to 2.157 per cent from 2.122 on Thursday.

Treasuries are coming off their strongest month since June 2016, having delivered a total return of 1.13 per cent in August, according to Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Fixed Income Index data.

That outperformed most other classes of bonds as Merrill's Corporate, Government & Mortgage Index returned just 0.94 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.15 per cent to 92.805.

"The (Fed) rate hike is still sort of a question mark, but (Friday's jobs data) wasn't that big a miss to take it totally off the table for the rest of the year," said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency analyst at Oanda in Toronto.

Benchmark U.S. gasoline prices slid for the first day since Hurricane Harvey struck the U.S. oil industry heartland, as some refineries restarted operations, while oil prices remained under pressure and settled about flat.

Harvey, downgraded to a tropical storm and losing steam as it moved inland, killed more than 40 people and brought record flooding that shut at least 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity.

Closure of roughly a quarter of the U.S. refining industry sparked fears of fuel shortages before the Labor Day weekend and cast doubts on refinery demand for crude. This widened the crack spread, the difference between the prices of U.S. gasoline and crude oil.

On Thursday, U.S. gasoline hit a two-year high above $2 a gallon. On Friday, as two refineries began to restart and some ports reopened, gasoline futures fell 2 per cent and the crack spread fell more than 5 per cent.

Brent crude for November settled 11 cents lower at $52.75 a barrel. The Brent contract for October, which expired on Thursday, closed up $1.52 at $52.38.

U.S. crude settled 6 cents higher at $47.29 a barrel after trading lower for most of the day.

For the week, Brent was up 0.65 per cent while U.S. crude posted a weekly decline of 1.25 per cent.

Analysts said prices would seesaw until there the market got a clearer outlook for the refinery industry.

"We're continuing to assess the refining sector and its ability to come back from Harvey," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC. "The good news for consumers is that it seems some of the units are in the process of getting back in operation."

Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, had raised production to 45 per cent of its 459,000 barrel per day capacity, sources told Reuters on Friday. Citgo Petroleum Corp said it was moving to restart its 157,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Explorer Pipeline, which hauls fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest region, aims to restart its main lines this weekend as refineries indicated they would be able to resume supplies after Tropical Storm Harvey, a spokesman told Reuters.

The U.S. government tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the first time in five years, and on Friday authorized an additional release of 3.5 million barrels, adding to the 1 million barrels of crude already cleared to go to a working refinery in Louisiana.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell sharply last week as refineries raised output with the approach of Harvey, the Energy Information Administration said.

The oil market outside the United States remains well supplied with ample production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. However, OPEC oil output slipped in August by 170,000 bpd from a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found.