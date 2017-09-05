The close: TSX falls as financials falter amid investor jitters

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with bank and insurance company stocks leading a broad sell-off amid investor jitters about North Korea and a hurricane heading towards the southern United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 101.45 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 15,090.15. Eight of its 10 sectors ended in the red.

The financials group lost 1.2 per cent, following U.S. banks lower as investors flocked into low-risk government debt after markets opened for the first time since North Korea's biggest nuclear missile test yet.

The most influential movers on the Canadian index included Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 1.4 per cent to $90.80, and insurer Manulife Financial Corp, down 2.6 per cent to $24.01.

Cenovus Energy jumped 3.3 per cent to $10.28 after the oil company said it would sell its Pelican Lake operations in Alberta for $975-million. The buyer, Canadian Natural Resources, added 1.5 per cent to $39.30.

The energy group climbed 0.3 per cent, as oil prices surged with the resumption of refinery activity in the Gulf of Mexico stoking demand.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 6.7 per cent to $29.47. The diversified miner has risen steadily from a trough below C20 in mid-June as copper prices have lifted off.

Other base metal miners also pulled back, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd down 3.26 per cent to $14.68 and Lundin Mining Corp off 0.8 per cent at $9.64.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.1 per cent as gold miners tempered the overall losses with the precious metal trading near its highest price in a year.

Kinross Gold Corp added 4.7 per cent to $5.81 and New Gold Inc jumped 7.2 per cent to $4.94.

U.S. stocks sank on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 stumbling to its biggest single-day loss in about three weeks, as investors weighed fresh tensions with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.45 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 21,753.11, the S&P 500 lost 18.62 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 2,457.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.76 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 6,375.57.

North Korea on Sunday conducted its sixth nuclear test, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, marking a dramatic escalation of the regime's stand-off with the United States and its allies.

With U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday, Tuesday marked the first regular trading since the geopolitical developments.

"North Korea seems to be what gets the biggest reaction, at least over the last month or two," said Aaron Jett, vice president for global equity research at Bel Air Investment Advisors in Los Angeles.

"It's basically just a risk-off day ... There is no data, no earnings, nothing really fundamental to move the market today, so it sells off when there's a scary headline again," Mr. Jett said.

Wall Street may face a bumpy road in September, typically the worst month for stocks, if there is a showdown in Washington over the U.S. budget and the federal debt ceiling. Investor nerves on Tuesday may have been heightened by news of a powerful storm heading to the southern United States closely on the heels of devastation in Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

The CBOE Volatility index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, rose 3.05 points to 13.18.

"It looks as though escalation has gone to the next level, but there are lot of things in the coming weeks that may be causing people to get a little bit more cautious," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin

Crude oil prices rose and gasoline fell by about 3 per cent on Tuesday as the gradual restart of refineries in the U.S. Gulf that were shut by Hurricane Harvey raised demand for crude and eased fears of a fuel supply crunch.

Texas was edging towards recovery from the devastation of Harvey that hit its coast late on Aug. 25, as shipping channels, oil pipelines and refineries restarted some operations. At its peak, the hurricane knocked out almost a quarter of all U.S. refining capacity.

On Tuesday, sources said Motiva Enterprises could begin restarting the 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery, the nation's largest, this week.

Crude oil infrastructure was also still recovering from the storm. Mexico's Pemex said on Tuesday that the storm forced the cancellation of several crude oil export shipments.

"This is kind of a boomerang," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, noting that just after the storm, the fear was gasoline shortages. "Today, there's a bit of a worry in the short term that there could be an issue around crude supply."

U.S. gasoline futures dropped 3.15 per cent from their last close to $1.69 per gallon, down from $2.17 on Aug. 31 and back to levels last seen before Harvey hit the U.S. Gulf Coast and its large refining industry.

U.S. crude futures settled up $1.37 at $48.66 per barrel after trading earlier in the day as high as $48.98, a three-week high.

Brent crude ended $1.04, or 2 per cent, higher at $53.38 per barrel.

Signals that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could extend its output limits beyond the first quarter of 2018 also boosted prices, as did a weak U.S. dollar .

But another hurricane - Irma - strengthened on Tuesday into a Category 5 hurricane, the most powerful storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds of over 157 miles (253 km) per hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center's forecast path for the storm has Irma passing south of Florida on Sunday on its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Again Capital's Kilduff said worries that Irma could veer into the U.S. oil and gas platforms in the Gulf, also underpinned prices, though the NHC said it is too early to determine the direct impacts Irma might have.

September is typically the peak of the hurricane season. Another storm is developing behind Irma in the Atlantic, and an area of bad weather in the southwest Gulf of Mexico threatens to become a tropical storm in the next two days.