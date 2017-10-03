The open: TSX edges up with help from resource, financial shares

Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in the resource and financial sectors offset a decline in shares of TMX Group after Scotia Capital and Alberta Investment Management said they would cut their stake in the company.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.38 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,721.38.

Eight of the index's 10 sectors were up, led higher by the consumer discretionary, materials and financial sectors.

The S&P and the Dow opened at record highs for the second straight day on Tuesday with gains across sectors as investors looked ahead to the upcoming earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.11 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 22,582.71, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,530.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.13 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,524.85.

On Monday, all the three main U.S. indexes hit new all-time highs, as investors digested robust economic data and turned their attention to the upcoming third-quarter corporate earnings.

Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters research, after rising a better-than-expected 12.3 per cent in the second quarter.

U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note on Monday after factory data pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

The encouraging data helped world shares touch their latest record highs on Tuesday, while lifting the dollar to its loftiest in 1-1/2 months.

"This year has been one of the strongest year ever, not from a per cent gain standpoint, but from a lack of the correction or lack of a pullback," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York.

"So to me, the market is cautiously optimistic."

Gold fell to its lowest in seven weeks on Tuesday after the data reinforced expectations of another interest rate rise in the United States this year.

Investors are also watching out for progress on President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which calls for lowering corporate tax to 20 per cent.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Tuesday that the odds of getting a tax plan passed are higher than what most people expect, but expressed uncertainty over the reforms.

Automakers are likely to in focus as they report their monthly sales data. Analysts expect September auto sales to be the highest in 2017, largely due to Americans in hurricane-ravaged cities replacing their damaged vehicles.

Shares in Tesla Inc. were down 2 per cent after the luxury electric vehicle maker said its planned ramp-up for the new Model 3 mass-market sedan faced production bottlenecks.

Lennar Corp.'s shares were up about 3 per cent after the No.2 U.S. homebuilder reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

Tile Shop Holding's shares plunged 30 per cent after the natural stone retailer scrapped its 2017 forecast.

Reuters