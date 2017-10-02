The open: TSX higher amid Metro, Coutu deal

Canada's main stock index ticked higher in early trade on Monday, boosted by gains among its heavyweight banks and other financial stocks, while the energy sector weighed with a sharp fall in crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.28 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,651.22, shortly after the open. Of the index's 10 main sectors, only energy was trading in the red.

Canadian stock were lifted also as Montreal grocer Metro Inc. has formalized a deal to buy Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., itself a Quebec pharmacy and retail giant, for $4.5-billion in cash and stock.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro gained 0.2 per cent in early trading while Jean Coutu rose 1.6 per cent.

The three major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Monday, the first trading day of the fourth quarter, on hopes of progress on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 22,420.68, the S&P 500 was up 1.53 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,520.89 and the Nasdaq composite was up 10.21 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 6,506.17.

Expectations of a more hawkish successor to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen also lifted shares.

Shares of Casino operators MGM Resorts International , Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands slipped in early trading after a gunman killed at least 50 people in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Gunmakers Sturm Ruger & Co. and American Outdoor Brands moved higher after the mass shooting at a country music festival.

"The market is optimistic today, hoping that some kind of tax reform package will be discussed at Washington," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Investors are also beginning to position themselves for the earnings season and the fourth quarter."

U.S. stocks are at record levels, with each of the major indexes ending the third quarter with solid gains on Friday.

Mr. Trump has called for tax cuts for most Americans in his proposal, but drew criticism that the plan favours business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

Despite inflation remaining below the 2 per cent target set by the Federal Reserve, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's recent speech has suggested the odds of an interest rate hike in December remain high.

Mr. Trump has promised a decision this month on who is likely to be the new chief of the U.S. central bank and has met with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and three others.

Mr. Trump would soon have to announce who would chair the Fed and many do think that he may favour someone who would take a more aggressive approach towards monetary policy, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets U.K.

Story continues below advertisement

The dollar soared on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest in almost 12 weeks, while Spanish stocks fell as a police crackdown on a unilateral independence vote in Catalonia rattled investors.

ISM will likely report that its national manufacturing index dipped to a reading of 58.0 in September from 58.8 in August. Data is expected at 10:00 a.m ET.

Shares of Nordstrom fell 6.6 per cent premarket following a New York Post report that talks to take the department store operator private were faltering.

Reuters