Canadian stocks reach new heights as TSX surges to record intraday mark

Canada's key stock market index surged to a record intraday high on Friday, and is on track for a record close, joining a global rally in stocks eight-and-a-half years into the bull market.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose to 15,955 in midday trading, up about 63 points, taking out a previous high in February.

The latest stock market gains continue a rally among Canadian stocks that started in early September, when bank stocks began to reflect better domestic economic activity and rising interest rates, which boost profits on loans.

But industrial stocks, technology and even struggling energy stocks have also contributed to the gains over the past six weeks.

Energy stocks were up 1.2 per cent on Friday, as the price of crude oil rose to $53.69 (US) a barrel, up $1.04, which is close to its high for the year. The gains follow efforts by OPEC to extend production cuts to the end of 2018.

The Canadian benchmark index's record high follows an extraordinary rally in global stocks – U.S., European and Japanese stocks have delivered double-digit gains in 2017 -- even as some observers grow concerned about the age of the bull market and valuations.

Among U.S. stocks, the 30-stock Dow Jones industrial is up 18.6 per cent this year. The S&P 500 has risen 15.1 per cent, hitting numerous record highs since July, including another one on Friday.

"We have seen six weekly record closings in a row for the S&P 500; seven monthly record closings in a row seven in a row on a daily basis as well," David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, in a note this week. "This has never happened before."

The U.S. gains follow upbeat economic news, the latest being a stronger-than-expected reading on third quarter economic activity. Gross domestic product rose 3 per cent, at an annualized pace, which was well above the 2.6 per cent growth that economists had been expecting and continues a winning streak for the economy.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Labor department reported that the country's unemployment rate in September fell to a 16-year low of 4.2 per cent.

In Canada, the stock market's 4.4 per cent gain for the year has been far more muted than gains recorded by many other global indexes.

Nonetheless, the new high suggests that the Canadian market has shaken off concerns about the domestic economy, the housing market and commodity prices that had weighed on it mid-year.

Since Sept. 8, the S&P/TSX composite index has risen more than 6 per cent -- adding 970 points to the index's total. Financials have risen 10 per cent over this period, with Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal contributing 340 points, or about a third of the gains.

Industrials have risen 9.5 per cent, with big contributions from the railways, and technology stocks have risen 8.5 per cent.

However, materials have lagged, slumping 1.1 per cent over this period. The price of gold has declined with the improving outlook for the global economy and an outlook for higher inflation. Utilities have also struggled, with a gain of just 0.7 per cent, as reflecting some sensitivity to rising interest rates.