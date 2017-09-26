Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with a sustainable dividend and yielding 4%

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 59 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 10 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). Of note, 46 per cent of the stocks on the positive breakouts list are from the energy sector. The energy sector was the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index during the first eight months of 2017. However, it has turned out to be the best performing sector so far this month with just four trading days left in September. This sector may have room for further upside given: 1) improving supply/demand fundamentals; 2) many energy stocks are trading at attractive valuations; and 3) many investors are skeptical that the recent strength in the price of oil is sustainable.

Featured today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list and is from this rebounding sector. For cautious investors, this security may represent a defensive way to play the energy rally. The stock offers investors a 4 per cent dividend yield combined with an expected price return of 10 per cent. The security discussed today is Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Calgary-based Freehold Royalties provides investors with a defensive way to invest in the energy sector. The company's royalty model enables the company to share in production revenue, receiving royalty income; however, given that the company is not an operator, it is not exposed to exploration risk, capital costs or operating costs. For 2017, management anticipates revenue will be 81 per cent weighted to oil and natural gas liquids. Consequently, the share price closely tracks the price of oil.

Freehold receives royalties from companies such as ConocoPhillips, Husky Energy, Apache, Pengrowth, Crescent Point Energy, Delphi Energy, ARC Resources, Tourmaline Oil, and Torc Oil and Gas. The top 30 payors account for approximately 80 per cent of the company's royalty revenue. In 2016, 93 per cent of operating income was from royalties (7 per cent from working interest ownership).

After the market closed on Aug. 9, the company reported solid second-quarter financial results. Cash flow per share came in at 27 cents, a penny ahead of expectations. The company reported average daily production of 12,589 boe/d (barrel of oil equivalent per day) with 90 per cent royalty production. Given the company's strong financial results in the first half of 2017, management increased its 2017 daily production guidance by 500 boe/d to between 11,800 boe/d and 12,300 boe/d from its previous guidance of between 11,300 boe/d to 11,800 boe/d. The following trading day, while the price of oil dropped 2 per cent, Freehold's share price inched up 3 cents to close at $14.16.

Dividend policy

The company pay shareholders a monthly dividend of five cents per share or 60 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4 per cent. Management believes the dividend is sustainable. The adjusted payout ratio was 59 per cent in the second quarter.

This past March, the company announced a 25 per cent dividend hike, lifting its dividend to its present level of 5 cents per share from 4 cents per share. The increase reflected management's confidence that funds from operations will strengthen. Recall, in March 2016, the company slashed its monthly dividend to 4 cents per share from 7 cents per share due to commodity price weakness.

Management is forecasting a 2017 adjusted payout ratio of 61 per cent, falling at the lower end of its targeted range of between 60 per cent and 80 per cent.

Analysts' recommendations

There are 13 firms that provide research coverage on this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.8-billion, of which nine analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have hold recommendations.

The 13 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, AltaCorp Capital, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting cash flow per share to come in at $1.05 in 2017 and hold steady at $1.06 in 2018.

Forecasts have been stable. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.05 for both 2017 and 2018.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on an enterprise value-to-debt adjusted cash flow basis.

The one-year consensus target price is $16.56, suggesting there is 10 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $14 from the analyst at Barclays (implying the stock is overvalued) to a high of $19 from the analyst at TD Securities (suggesting there is 26 per cent upside potential). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $14, $15, $15.25, $15.50, three at $16.50, three at $17, two at $18, and $19.

Revised recommendations

Since early August, five analysts have revised their target prices. In September, Tom Hems, the analyst from Macquarie trimmed his target price to $17 from $18.

Last month, Shailender Randhawa from RBC Capital Markets raised his target price to $18 from $16. Patrick Bryden from Scotia Capital took his target price up to $15 from $14. Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity lifted his target price by 50 cents to $15.25, and Amir Arif, the analyst from Cormark Securities, reduced his target price to $18 from $19.

Insider transactions

The most recent transaction reported by an insider occurred in July. In a relatively small transaction, on July 14, Susan MacKenzie purchased 1,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.32, increasing her portfolio's holdings to 11,600 shares.

Prior to that, there were no trades in the public market reported by insiders during the second quarter.

Chart watch

The energy sector was the worst performing sector in the TSX Index during the first eight months of 2017. However, it has turned out to be the best performing sector so far this month. Month-to-date, Freehold Royalties' share price is up 8 per cent, while the S&P/TSX energy sector is up 7 per cent.

When energy stocks were under pressure during the first eight months of the year, Freehold Royalties' share price retained its value. Year-to-date, Freehold's share price is up 7 per cent, well above the S&P/TSX energy sector, which is down 10 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price has an initial ceiling of resistance around $16.50. Should the stock price retreat, there is downside support between $13.50 and $14, close to its 50-day moving average (at $14.06) and its 200-day moving average (at $13.62). Failing that, there is support around $12.

