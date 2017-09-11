S&P 500 surges toward record high as fear fades

The S&P 500 surged toward a record high on Monday with its strongest one-day performance since April after tropical storm Irma did less damage than expected in Florida, and North Korea did not test missiles over the weekend, which some had feared.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, led by financial stocks, with insurers advancing as Irma, once ranked as one of the most powerful hurricane recorded in the Atlantic, lost power.

Irma caused severe flooding in many Florida cities and left more than 6 million homes and businesses without power, but damage appeared to be less than expected. That relieved investors, especially in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, whose devastation is estimated to dent third-quarter economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Geopolitical tensions eased after North Korea did not mark its founding day on Saturday with another launch of a long-range missile, which the United States and its allies had been bracing for.

"It is a risk back on situation, people are going back into the market," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "For now, it is a relief rally for things on both ends - geopolitical and weather wise."

At 2:27 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.19 per cent at 22,057.12 points, on track for its strongest day since early March.

The S&P 500 gained 1.04 per cent to 2,487.1 points, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 per cent to 6,430.77.

In Toronto, the S&P TSX was up 0.38 per cent, or 57.04 points, to 15,042.36.

The CBOE volatility index, a widely-followed measure of market anxiety, fell 1.33 points to 10.79.

The S&P 500 financial index jumped 1.64 per cent, with JPMorgan up 1.83 per cent and insurer Travelers up 2.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With investors less worried about Irma's impact, insurers Universal Insurance Holdings and HCI Group surged more than 12 percent, while Heritage Insurance soared 21 percent.

"The fear that the hurricane was going to be this massive disaster has receded. And that's really helping the sector," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.

Apple rose 1.74 per cent a day ahead of the expected launch of a new iPhone, providing the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Tesla rose 5.50 per cent on news that China is studying when to ban the production and sale of cars using traditional fuels.

Teva jumped 19 per cent after the generic drugmaker named a new chief executive.

Oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Hurricane Irma's continued pounding Florida raising demand fears, while U.S. refinery restarts and Saudi cut extension talks gave upward pressure.

Story continues below advertisement

Brent crude oil futures were down 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $53.65 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 59 cents, or over 1 per cent, to $48.07.

Hurricane Irma knocked out power to nearly 5.8 million Florida homes and businesses on Sunday after millions were told to evacuate ahead of the storm. Irma hit Florida on Sunday morning as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. It gradually lost strength and weakened to a tropical storm by Monday morning as it headed towards Georgia.

Harvey struck the U.S. oil hub of Texas two weeks ago, knocking out a quarter of the nation's refineries.

Now many refineries are restarting, including the largest U.S. refinery. On Monday, Motiva Enterprises restored the 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) VPS-5 crude distillation unit at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to minimum production levels sources said.

But the oversupply of U.S. crude persists, causing a further widening in the WTI/Brent spread, said James Williams, president of energy consultant WTRG Economics.

"We're waiting for our refineries to all get going," he said, "On the east coast we don't have enough gasoline so we have to import more product from Europe, which adds a boost to Brent."

The Brent/WTI spread has widened 63 cents or 11 per cent.

The two hurricanes are expected to inflict a "bearish shock" on oil balances in September, denting global demand by 900,000 bpd and supply by about 300,000 bpd, Goldman said.

The longer-term focus, however, was on a possible extension to the 15-month production pact between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers including Russia.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met his Venezuelan and Kazakh counterparts at the weekend to discuss an extension of a deal to cut production by about 1.8 million bpd until March 2018 by at least three months, the Saudi energy ministry said.

On Monday, Mr. Falih and his United Arab Emirates counterpart also agreed to consider an extension beyond March.

The deal aims to curb a glut that has weighed on crude prices for more than three years.

The deal agreed late last year helped to keep prices as high as $58 a barrel in January, but they have since sagged as global stocks have not fallen as quickly as expected.

China has begun studying when to ban the production and sale of cars using traditional fuels, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing comments by the vice industry minister, who predicted "turbulent times" for automakers forced to adapt.