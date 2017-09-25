Wall St falls on North Korea warnings, tech sell-off

A sharp selloff in technology stocks dragged down the Nasdaq by more than 1 percent on Monday, with North Korea's latest warnings to Washington adding to the downbeat mood.

North Korea's foreign minister said President Donald Trump had declared war on the country and that it reserves the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its airspace.

The comments pushed up demand for safe-haven assets, with gold rising 0.9 per cent.

"We're certainly in a heated-up time frame," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, gained 1.18 points to hit a 2-week high of 10.76.

The high-flying stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet were down between 1 per cent and 5 per cent, dragging down the major indexes.

"I think we're seeing more of a rotation out of some hot-flying tech names into small-caps, some of the names that may well benefit from tax cuts," Hogan added.

The S&P technology index slid 1.75 per cent. The index, however, has climbed 22.6 per cent so far this year, far outperforming the 11.3-per-cent gains in the broader S&P index.

However, the energy index's 1.470per0cent rise helped offset some losses.

Oil hit a more than two-year high after major producers said the market was on its way towards rebalancing, while Turkey threatened to cut oil flows from Iraq's Kurdistan region toward its ports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 92.33 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 22,257.26 and the S&P 500 was down 10.22 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 2,492.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 72.76 points, or 1.13 per cent, at 6,354.16 - on track for its worst single-day percentage loss since Aug. 17.

At 1:03 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.16 per cent, or 25.21 points to 15,479.44.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley's upbeat comments on the economy reinforced the central bank's view of gradual rate hikes.

Investors are also awaiting a speech by Fed Chief Janet Yellen on Tuesday for more guidance on the monetary policy.

General Motors rose 2.05 per cent after Deutsche Bank upgraded the automaker's stock to "buy."

Allergan was up 3 per cent after the drugmaker authorized a $2 billion buyback of its shares and said its chief financial officer would retire.