Wall Street falls after Fed signals another rate hike this year

Wall Street's three major indexes were lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that it expects another rate hike by year end and disclosed timing for reducing its balance sheet.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year despite recent weak inflation readings.

As expected, it said it would begin in October to reduce its approximately $4.2 trillion in holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by initially cutting up to $10 billion each month from the amount of maturing securities it reinvests.

"If you want to build the case for why this is hawkish, the path you can go down was that they were dismissive of hurricane impacts, basically saying that it's going to inflict hardship but net-net it's going to levy a modest negative impact. Maybe the reality is starting to sink in for the market that they really do want to go in December," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist, RBC Capital Markets, New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.02 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 22,323.78, the S&P 500 lost 9.07 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,497.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.85 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 6,418.48.

At 2:43 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.48 per cent, or 73.06 points, to 15,366.03.

The S&P's financial sector rose after the news as banks benefit from higher rates, while rate-sensitive utilities fell.

The major indexes hit record highs this week but trading has kept a tight range as investors waited on the Fed. They will closely watch Fed Chair Janet Yellen's press conference for her views on inflation.

Inflation has remained below the Fed's 2-per-cent target rate, but recent data showed uptick in domestic consumer prices, which raised the chances of a December rate hike by more than 50 per cent for the first time since July.

Ahead of the statement, traders were betting on a roughly 51-per-cent chance of a December hike, compared with 37.3 per cent a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest levels in six weeks on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's statement from its September meeting was interpreted as keeping a December interest rate hike on the table.

New economic projections released after the Fed's two-day policy meeting showed 11 of 16 officials see the "appropriate" level for the federal funds rate, the central bank's benchmark interest rate, to be in a range between 1.25 pe rcent and 1.50 pe rcent by the end of 2017, one-quarter of a point above the current level.

The Fed's economic projections for 2017 were unchanged, said Charlie Ripley, investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis.

"That gives us a little bit more confidence that there is probably going to be a third rate hike coming in December," Mr. Ripley said.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price to yield 2.29 per cent, up from 2.24 per cent before the Fed's statement and the highest level since Aug. 8.

Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 72-per-cent chance of a December rate hike, up from 68 per cent before the statement, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.