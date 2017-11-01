Wall Street holds slim gains as Fed stands pat on rates

World stock markets climbed to a fresh high on Wednesday, boosted by solid corporate earnings, while yields on U.S. Treasuries were little changed after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.

The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while downplaying the impact of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.

MSCI's gauge of stock markets held gains in the wake of the announcement, although the index was off a high hit earlier in the session. U.S. Treasury yields were little changed after the announcement.

Next up for the central bank is the expected announcement on Thursday for a new Fed chair nominee from U.S. President Donald Trump. Market participants widely expect it to be Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is considered more dovish on interest rates than some other candidates and thus relatively stock-market friendly.

"The pending announcement regarding the new chair seems to be overshadowing most everything," said Michael Arone, Chief Investment Strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"The overarching uncertainty around the decision and then potentially the news of the new chairperson, equities are probably kind of hedging their bets, so to speak."

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy remained on solid footing ahead of Friday's payrolls report. Although a measure of factory activity lost ground as hurricane-related supply disruptions faded, another report showed private sector hiring surged.

Shares of Japanese multinational Sony soared as much as 12.3 per cent to a nine-year high after the electronics and entertainment firm forecast its best-ever annual profit. U.S. listed shares of the stock were up 0.7 per cent at $43.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.54 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 23,429.78, the S&P 500 gained 5 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,580.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.08 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,712.59.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.3721 per cent, from 2.376 per cent late on Tuesday.

Canada's main stock index touched a fresh record for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, before erasing early gains as higher commodity prices fueled energy and mining stocks and drove broad-based gains.

At 2:27 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 4.34 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 16,029.93. The index rose as high as 16,105.88 during the session, for its fourth-straight intraday record.

After the closing bell in the United States, earnings are expected from Facebook, which was up 0.87 per cent as the biggest boost to the S&P 500. On Thursday, earnings are expected from iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Of 326 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 73 per cent topped analyst expectations, compared with 72 per cent over the past four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters data. The earnings growth estimate for the quarter is currently at 7 per cent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.43 per cent after touching its highest level since August 2015 and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.32 per cent.

A rise in oil prices to their highest level since mid-2015 also served to boost energy names. Oil prices retreated, however, after U.S. government data showed that the latest weekly draw in domestic crude stocks was not as big as an industry trade group had reported.

U.S. crude fell 0.22 per cent to $54.26 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.41, down 0.87 percent on the day.

The S&P energy index gained 0.9 per cent, on track for the best day since late September, while in Europe basic resources stocks jumped 2.7 per cent.

The dollar index rose 0.26 per cent, with the euro down 0.25 per cent to $1.1615.