Wall Street slumps on fears of delay in tax-cut plan

U.S. stocks hit session lows in early afternoon trading on Thursday and the Dow shed over 200 points on rising concerns that a Senate Republican tax plan may delay corporate rate cuts by a year.

The S&P was on track to post its biggest one-day percentage loss since mid-August.

Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, said that the Senate tax proposal will delay a corporate tax cut by one year to 2019.

A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one already in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled, complicating the tax overhaul push by the Trump administration.

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 per cent since the election of President Donald Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

However, Republicans are yet to score a major legislative win since Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

"Investors view the corporate tax cut as central to higher near term stock prices," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management.

"Once you delay it, the more time that goes on the more further changes can happen. The sell-off is a quick reaction to how much uncertainty is ahead when it comes to significant corporate tax change."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 222.49 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 23,340.87, the S&P 500 was down 24.33 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 2,570.05.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 90.50 points, or 1.33 per cent, at 6,698.62.

All 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the technology index's 1.88-per-cent loss leading the decliners.

Technology has been the best performing S&P sector so far this year with a 37 percent rise, despite concerns of stretched valuations.

At 1:14 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.66 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 16,049.69. Of the index's 10 main groups, seven had lost ground, including a 1-per-cent drop in materials stocks.

Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.43 points, or 1.29 percent, to 6,701.69.

"The stock market has run out of a little momentum," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "We are waiting for some news from the Republicans on the (U.S.) tax plans, there is a bond market that has stalled and we've got rather soggy-looking emerging markets... We probably need to get U.S. Treasury yields higher to get things going again."

Japan's Nikkei index swung by a wild 2 per cent after hitting its highest since 1992 and Europe's main indexes were firmly in the red as tech and commodity stocks tumbled while Brexit talks resumed amid low expectations in Brussels.

MSCI's all-country equity index is clocking year-to-date gains of almost 19 per cent.

But as a measure of relative calm amid the current bull market and a reflection of the low volatility environment that has dominated all year, none of the most recent 10 daily gains has exceeded half a percent and more than half of them were less than 0.1 per cent.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six key currencies, fell 0.378 points or 0.4 per cent, to 94.488.

"There's very much a risk of disappointment. The U.S. dollar could go through a weakening phase on the back of uncertainty around that tax reform," said Steven Dooley, currency strategist for Western Union Business Solutions in Melbourne.

Some also focused on fallout from Democrat wins in regional U.S. elections this week as a signal for next year's mid-term congressional elections for President Donald Trump.

Trump was in China on Thursday, pressing President Xi Jinping to do more to rein in North Korea and to open the Chinese economy - the second-biggest in the world after the United States - to more foreign firms.

The euro was last up 0.46 per cent, at $1.1646, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1.09 percent at 1,534.88.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.09 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.60 per cent.

Oil prices steadied just below two-year highs, supported by supply cuts by major exporters, but analysts said the market could be vulnerable to a sell-off after several months of gains. U.S. crude rose 0.81 per cent to $57.27 per barrel and Brent was last at $64.00, up 0.8 per cent on the day.

Spot gold added 0.5 per cent to $1,286.90 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.30 per cent to $1,287.50 an ounce.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin skidded about 3 per cent but not before dipping almost 5 per cent.

It had hit a record high just shy of $8,000 on Wednesday after a coalition of developers and investors suspended a software upgrade planned for next Thursday that could have split the digital currency in two.