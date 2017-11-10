Market weakness a ‘dress rehearsal, not The Big One’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Prominent and outspoken U.S. bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach put it succinctly during yesterday's equity market sell-off, tweeting, "Looking like JNK was right. Per usual".

Mr. Gundlach, founder of asset management behemoth Doubleline Capital, was referring to the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) which provided a market warning with weak price action before equities headed south. For the short term, U.S. high yield "junk" debt will be an important indicator for investors,

"Bond Investors Suffer Hangover From a High-Grade Debt Binge" – Bloomberg

"@ReutersJamie Global debt is now around $150 trillion, with much of the post-crisis increase coming from soaring corporate debt. One to watch..." – (chart) Twitter

"US junk bond ETFs slide to seven-month low" – Financial Times

Merrill Lynch called Thursday's equity market weakness as a dress rehearsal,

"'The recent pullback is a 'dress rehearsal' not the Big One,' BAML told clients, noting the fall had been preceded by 'insane gains' which had pushed for instance the value of U.S. tech firms and their U.S.-listed Chinese peers past the entire market capitalization of Germany's DAX index … A meltdown would "require recession risk or moves higher in wage inflation, bond yields and volatility or credit spreads.'"

"Stock market fall 'not the Big One', says BAML" – Reuters

Crude is shrugging off the negative tone in equities this week,

"While prices eased during the week, record weekly U.S. oil production and a surprise increase in crude stockpiles weren't enough to peg back Monday's 3.1 percent surge… 'Geopolitical risks have taken center stage in the oil market again,' said Jens Naervig Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen. 'The rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have raised concerns in the oil market of an imminent supply disruption.'"

"Oil Set for Best Weekly Run in Year as Saudi Tumult Roils Market" – Bloomberg

Australian media is hammering Canadian diplomats for a last minute no-show at meetings surrounding the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact,

"CANADA has blown a trade pact with Australia and nine other nations out of the water after snubbing a leader's meeting and making a raft of last minute demands … A source close to the negotiations said there were 'a lot of very angry people, a lot of very pissed off leaders' at the meeting. 'The Canadians screwed everybody,' they said."

"Justin Trudeau snubs Malcolm Turnbull in no-show at APEC" – News.com.au

A Merrill Lynch report discusses the economic consequences as young U.S. males drop out of, well … life,

"Prime-working age men – particularly young men – have failed to return to the labor force in contrast to women who have reentered. This likely reflects some cyclical dynamics, including skill mismatch and stagnant wages, but we also see secular stories at play such as greater drug abuse, incarceration rates and the happiness derived from staying home playing games. With the labor force participation rate among young men unlikely to rebound, the unemployment rate should fall further and cries of labor shortages will remain loud."

"@SBarlow_ROB ML: "Tale of the Lost Male" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Tweet of the Day: "@TheStalwart It's pretty simple. In markets, optimism pays. In punditry, pessimism does. " – Twitter

Diversion: "[former Facebook executive] Sean Parker unloads on Facebook "exploiting" human psychology" – Axios