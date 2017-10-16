Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

It's time to be more selective in the energy industry, according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos.



In a research note previewing third-quarter earnings, Mr. Foscolos made numerous rating and target price changes, citing the impact of lower-than-expected drilling activity, particularly in the United States, as well as a stronger Canadian dollar.

"Since the beginning of July, we have been very bullish on the sector as all stocks were rated with a minimum Buy recommendation," he said. "As we look forward, key changes for 2018 include increasing our FX rate for the CAD/USD to 80 cents from 75 cents and marginally lowering our projected rig counts in the US. Since the end of August, WTI has strengthened by 6 per cent while the sector's return has advanced by 14 per cent symbolizing to us that the easy money has been made. Going forward, investors will need to be more selective. While more upside exists with WTI pricing, we believe a step increase in pricing to $55.00 will be required to significantly increase capital spending. As a result, recommendations have been reduced on four companies while they have increased for two. At present, 73 per cent of our coverage universe is rated with a minimum Buy recommendation."



Mr. Foscolos upgraded the following stocks:

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) to “strong buy” from “buy” with a target of $37, up from $36. Consensus is $35.15.



Analyst: “Although the strengthening of the CAD and our decreased forecast for U.S. rig counts had a negative impact on our financial model for Badger, two factors more than balanced out those effects. First, we expect that Badger’s revenue stream from the US might experience a tailwind due to the increased infrastructural repair work related to the hurricanes. Second, we have elected to roll forward the timeframe of our multiple based analysis to 2018, which results in a positive impact to the overall valuation. Consequently, this led to an increase in our target price to $37.00, which justifies our upgraded Strong Buy rating.”





Analyst: “Last month, Mullen Group announced that it acquired RDK Transportation Co. Inc. (“RDK”), a privately owned transportation company. Although MTL did not provide purchase details related to the acquisition, the company stated that the deal will be immediately accretive. The transaction is expected to contribute more than $20-million of annualized revenue with a margin that is consistent with MTL’s T&L segment.”

"We marginally increased our outlook based on the previously discussed acquisition, which together with the rollover to include all EBITDA from 2018, results in an increased target price … and an upgraded recommendation."



At the same time, Mr. Foscolos downgraded these stocks:



CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) to “hold” from “buy” with a target of $7.25, down from $7.50. Consensus: $8.55.



Analyst: “Approximately 60 per cent of CEU’s revenue comes from the U.S.. Therefore, the strengthening CAD together with our decreased forecast for U.S. rig counts have affected our estimates for 2017 and 2018. Additionally, we have updated our enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple to 13 times (previously 14 times) using full calendar 2018 EBITDA. The updates resulted in a slight decrease in our target price … which, combined with CEU’s 33-per-cent share price increase since the end of August, results in a downgraded Hold rating.”





Analyst: “A significant portion of PSI’s revenue is affected by the strengthening of the CAD. Historically, we have seen that Pason’s revenue is very closely related to drilling activities. Therefore, the reduction of our forecast for U.S. rig counts has had a negative impact on our revenue forecast for PSI.”



Analyst: “Since announcing its blockbuster transactional-based seismic sale in early August, PSD’s stock has appreciated by 31 per cent. Despite the raise in target price, the increase in PSD’s share price compels us to revise our rating to a Hold.”





Analyst: “The strengthening in the CAD coupled with the decrease in our forecast for U.S. rig counts and the rolling forward of the timeframe used for our EBITDA multiple analysis to 2018 combine to have a negative impact on our financial forecasts and target for Shawcor. This, in turn, resulted in a marginal decrease in our target price … which together with the recent hike in SCL’s share price justifies our revised Buy rating.”

Mr. Foscolos tweaked his target prices for the following stocks:



High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T, “buy”) to $6.20 from $6. Consensus: $6.21.

KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves expects Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) to report better-than-anticipated earnings next year, believing more expensive iPhone models will allow gross margins to rise as profit per user increases.

"Apple's introduction of iPhone X at a $999 entry price, its increase to iPhone 8/8+ prices, and its change to storage step-up pricing collectively represent a more aggressive strategy to segment its customer base and extract incremental gross profit from its users than we previously expected," said Mr. Hargreaves.

He upgraded the U.S. tech giant's stock to "overweight" from "sector weight" and set a price target of $187 (U.S.). The analyst consensus price target is $179.48, according to Bloomberg data.

"While we remain somewhat pessimistic around multicycle iPhone unit growth, Apple's expanded market segmentation strategy seems likely to drive average gross profit per user above out previous expectations," said Mr. Hargreaves. "The potential for Apple to exercise greater pricing power, along with further App Store growth, supports the view of the company as a franchise with subscription-like qualities rather than a regular hardware business."

Mr. Hargreaves projects the company's average 2018 iPhone selling price and gross profit margin will be $760 and 39.5 per cent, both exceeding the Street's estimate ($725 and 38.6 per cent).

Accordingly, he hiked his earnings per share expectation to $11.68 from $11.07. The consensus is $11.03.

"Apple's most inelastic customers are likely to be the ones who look to purchase the iPhone X first," he wrote. "Assuming supply of iPhone X improves, this should create a favorable initial mix of iPhone X units that is likely to be favorable to investor sentiment over at least the next few quarters."

In downgrading his rating for Ford Motor Co. (F-N), RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak said it's "just too early for this turnaround story."

Though he believes the auto maker's long-term strategy "looks solid" despite few specifics, Mr. Spak dropped its shares to "sector perform" from "outperform."

"Our relative Outperform thesis on F was based on low 2017 earnings expectations, a more attractive production cadence (versus GM), and a favorable positioning relative to tax reform," he said. "However, a border-adjusted tax never passed and in the interim Ford changed its CEO, making the stock more of a turnaround story. To that end, we believe new CEO Jim Hackett can get Ford back on an improved track, but it is very early in the turnaround story and specifics are light. To be frank, aside from some cost-cutting that may be realizable, given the lead times in auto, most of whatever Mr. Hackett proposes wouldn't have an impact until 2019 or 2020 at the earliest. In the interim, we believe consensus 2018 EPS forecasts may be 8 per cent too high. As such, while we do have faith in an eventual turnaround, we can't recommend adding to positions at present. The valuation and dividend yield are attractive and add support. However, we believe a Sector Perform rating more appropriate at this juncture."

Mr. Spak expects the company's second half of 2017 to be "healthy" and said expectations are "appropriately set." He also noted a possible tailwind from "strong" replacement demand in hurricane-affected areas.

"However, consensus 2018 numbers look high, as the assumed recovery in pre-tax margins seems optimistic," the analyst said. "On EPS, we note that the majority of the year-over-year decline vs. 2017 is due to the abnormally low 2017 tax rate."

He maintained a price target of $13 (U.S.) for its shares. Consensus is $11.86.

"We believe the long-term strategy that Mr. Hackett outlined at his strategic review event is the right path to pursue," the analyst said. "He is refocusing the company on more profitable segments, shifting $7-billion of capital from cars to utilities/ trucks, and focusing on higher-ASP cars at lower volumes. Further, he is targeting $14-billion in cost savings from material costs and product engineering. We believe these are the right steps, but they also don't necessarily differentiate Ford from what other OEMs are doing. Ford's ideas on connected vehicles and services in the future of mobility are interesting but very high-level. More specifics and a flush-out of the ideas are needed."

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) is a "rock solid business," but its valuation is currently "overheated" in the eyes of BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Devin Dodge.

He initiated coverage of Vaughan, Ont.-based company with a "market perform" rating.

"Although we believe Toromont is a top-tier industrial company, the current share price reflects an optimistic view on the timing and scale of the benefits from the Hewitt transaction that leaves the stock vulnerable should the company encounter any bumps in the road (e.g., changes in commodity price environment, Hewitt integration challenges, softening construction market)," he said. "Barring a pullback in valuation and/or improved visibility into growth opportunities at Hewitt, we believe the current risk/reward is not compelling."



Mr. Dodge set a target of $58. Consensus is $58.75.



"If we assume Hewitt can immediately generate margins in line with Toromont's Equipment Group's, we estimate Toromont would still be trading at the upper end of its historical range," he said. "Moreover, our DCF [discounted cash flow] analysis suggests the stock is fully valued."

CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE-Q) is fully valued at its current levels, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Peter Lenardos.

He downgraded the Chicago-based exchange holding company to "sector perform" from "outperform."

"CBOE has been the standout performer among US based exchange groups (up 45 per cent year-to-date and up 17 per cent in the last 3 months)," said Mr. Lenardos. "We remain impressed with sustained momentum in high margin, proprietary trading volume. However, we believe current price levels have sufficiently captured CBOE's near-term upside. Accounting for our updated forecasts and sector-wide multiple expansion (from 12.5 times 2018 estimated enterprise value –to-EBITDA to 13.5 times 2019 estimated EV/EBITDA), we continue to assign CBOE at 1.5 times premium, resulting in a price target of $108, which we believe supports our Sector Perform rating."

Mr. Lenardos's target rose to $108 from $100. Consensus is $106.46.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino sees the potential for underperformance for auto supplier shares in the near term.

Noting the normalization of U.S. auto sales and an increase in China's auto-sales tax, Mr. Tamberrino predicted disappointing first-quarter auto sales, and sees the opportunity for investors to trim exposure to the North American production sector prior to 2018.

Accordingly, he downgraded Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) to "sell" from "neutral" with a target of $41 (U.S.), down from $45. The average is $53.83.



He also lowered his rating for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS-N) to "neutral" from "buy" with a $113 (U.S.) target, down from $119. The average is $117.

In other analyst actions:

Believing it will endure lowering sales cycles in its cloud computing segment, Deutsche Bank analyst Nandan Amladi downgraded Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE-Q) to "hold" from "buy," believing its valuation is currently "relatively full." A price target of $160 (U.S.) was maintained. The analyst average target is $164.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (BMY-N) recent strong run leaves it with a significant downside risk if its advanced non-small cell lung cancer treatment (CM-227) fails, said Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford. He downgraded the New York-based pharmaceuticals giant to "hold" from "buy" and lowered his target by a dollar to $71 (U.S.). The average target is $62.



GMP analyst Ian Parkinson upgraded Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $19, down a loonie. The average is $21.49.

Clarksons Platou Securities Inc analyst Jeremy Sussman downgraded Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-N, TECK.B-T)to "neutral" from "buy."



Wolfe Research analyst Paul Sankey upgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, SU-N) to "outperform" from "peer perform."



Aegis Capital Corp. initiated coverage of Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) with a "hold" rating and $200 (U.S.) target. The analyst average is $200.85.

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Matthew Troy downgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC-N) to "market perform" from "outperform" with a target of $135 (U.S.), up from $130. The average on the Street is $130.25.

Independent Research GmbH analyst Markus Riesselmann upgraded Bank of America Corp. (BAC-N) to "hold" from "sell" and raised his target to $26 (U.S.) from $23. The average is $28.05.

Wolfe Research analyst Paul Sankey upgraded Chevron Corp. (CVX-N) to "outperform" from "peer perform."

With files from Bloomberg News