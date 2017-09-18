Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing companies with buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

On Sept. 8, the company's chief financial officer Claude Tessier purchased 800 shares at an average price per share of $60.64, increasing his portfolio's position to 2,600 shares.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T)

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, director John Barnett acquired a total of 58,200 shares at an average price per share above $7 (U.S.), increasing his portfolio's holdings to 100,000 shares.

RMP Energy Inc. (RMP-T)

On Sept. 7, Joshua Young, the chairman of the board, acquired 304,000 shares in the market at an average price of 52 cents per share for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bison Interests LLC), raising the portfolio's position to 12,120,267 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T)

On Sept. 8, Michelle Samson-Doel, who sits on the board of directors, sold 7,000 shares at an average price per share above $22 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Groupe Samson-Doel Limitée), reducing the portfolio's holdings to 23,000 shares.

Cott Corp. (BCB-T)

On Sept. 8, the company's chief accounting officer Jason Ausher sold 5,800 shares at an average price per share of $15.35 (U.S.), taking his portfolio position down to 13,357 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

The following company has had mixed trading with both recent insider buying as well as selling activity.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T)

On Sept. 7, Tony Harris, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his rights, receiving 56,027 shares, all of which he sold at an average price per share around the $2.72 (U.S.) level, leaving 30,190 shares in the portfolio.

On Sept. 5, fellow board member Colin Johnston purchased 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $2.7952 (U.S.), boosting the portfolio's position to 36,621 shares.

Follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty to receive links to all my insider reports