Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing two companies with recent insider buying activity.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)

The company's share price has fallen sharply over the past two months, and the chief financial officer Jeffrey Crystal has used the recent price weakness as an opportunity to purchase shares. On September 22, Mr. Crystal acquired 3,200 shares at an average cost per share of $18.4983. The prior day, he bought 9,500 shares at an average price per share of $18.5395. After these two trades, his portfolio held 17,792 shares.

In August, we reported that James Pantelidis, who sits on the board of directors, bought 6,000 shares at an average cost per share of $20 on August 17, raising his portfolio's holdings to 16,000 shares.

National Bank of Canada (NA-T)

In recent weeks, Richard Fortin, who sits on the board of directors, has been an active buyer in the market. On September 27, Mr. Fortin acquired 20,000 shares. The previous day, he also purchased 20,000 shares. On September 25, he bought 6,000 shares. On September 22, he accumulated 4,000 shares, and on September 21, he bought 40,000 shares. These purchases increased his portfolio's position to 151,399 shares.

The following three companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T)

On September 22, executive chairman of the board of directors Keith MacPhail sold 55,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.09, trimming his large portfolio balance down to 5,182,470 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on September 20, Lynda Robinson, vice-president – human resources and administration, trimmed 3,000 shares from her portfolio at an average price per share of $3.02, reducing her portfolio's holdings to 123,944 shares.

In August, we reported that Wayne Merkel, the company's vice-president of exploration, sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.78 on August 15, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 119,703 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

On September 19, Brian Kingston, chief executive officer of Brookfield Property Partners and Brookfield Property Partners, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (59,037) at an average price per share of $49.4621, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in the summer, we reported that director Jack Cockwell sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of $52.0008 on June 27. Mr. Cockwell maintains a sizeable position with over 15.55-million shares in this portfolio.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On September 22, Mark Eade, vice-president – general counsel and corporate secretary, sold 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $9,85, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 6,062 shares.

Over the summer, we identified three other management executives as sellers in the market.

On July 5, Tamara MacDonald, the senior vice-president of corporate and business development, sold 9,247 shares at an average price of $9.39 per share, trimming her portfolio's position to 120,743 shares.

On July 4, Ryan Gritzfeldt, the vice-president of marketing and innovation, sold 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.02 per share, taking his portfolio position down to 170,505 shares. That same day, Steven Toews, the vice-president of engineering and operations, divested 10,000 shares from his portfolio at an average price of $10.05 per share, reducing his ownership position to 232,315 shares.