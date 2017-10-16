Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with recent insider buying activity.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T)

On Oct.10, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), with over a 10 per cent ownership position, purchased 860,300 shares at an average price per share of $20.35. The prior week, CPPIB acquired 1,049,669 shares on Oct. 6, bought 337,000 shares on October 5, added 303,900 shares on Oct. 4, and accumulated 744,690 shares on Oct. 3. After these transaction, the portfolio held 12,758,369 shares.

The following three companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On OcT. 10, Andrew Branion, executive vice-president and group treasurer, sold 516 shares at an average price per share around the $80.55 level, leaving just 158 shares in his portfolio.

On Oct, 4, Kyle McNamara, executive vice-president – global retail banking technology, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (3,036) at an average price per share of $80.5349, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 7,068 shares.

Last month, we reported that Deborah Alexander, executive vice-president and general counsel, sold 7,114 shares at an average price per share of $76.7598 on Sept. 12, reducing her portfolio's position to 8,157 shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T)

On Oct. 6, senior management executive Franco Mignacco, president of the company's wholly owned subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., sold 75,000 shares at an average price per share around the $1.70 level, trimming his sizable position down to 5,910,246 shares.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT-T)

On Sept. 25, chief financial officer Wayne Brownlee sold 112,400 shares at an average price per share of $23.7507, leaving 322,165 shares in his portfolio.

The following company has had mixed trading with four insiders selling shares in the market and one insider purchasing shares in recent weeks.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Oct. 2, Vern Yu, executive vice-president and chief development officer, exercised his options, receiving 23,400 shares, and sold 13,179 shares at an average price per share of $52.07, leaving 30,972 shares in his portfolio.

That same day, Colin Gruending, vice-president – corporate development and investment review, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (24,000) at an average price per share of $52.22, with 11,840 shares remaining in his portfolio.

Last month, we reported that Michael Phelps, who sits on the board of directors, sold 7,300 shares on Sept. 21, trimming his portfolio's holdings to 83,128 shares. On Sept. 20, Wanda Opheim, senior vice-president – treasury, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of share (28,000) at an average price per share of $51, leaving 21,309 shares in her portfolio. Taking an opposing investment approach, the president and chief executive officer Al Monaco bought 9,356 shares at an average cost per share of $50.019 on Sept. 15, increasing his portfolio balance to 444,663 shares.

