Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Featured today are four companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)

On Nov. 10, corporate director Duy-Loan Le accumulated 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $5.1399 (U.S.). Earlier in the week, on Nov. 7, she purchased 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $5.5346 (U.S.). After these two transactions, her portfolio balance stood at 40,000 shares.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T)

On Nov. 6, James Cherry, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $83.32, taking his account's position up to 1,500 shares.

Kellogg Co. (K-N)

On Nov. 2, Chief Executive Officer and President Steven Cahillane purchased approximately $1-million worth of stock, acquiring 15,930 shares at an average price per share of $62.7034 (U.S.).

Logistec Corp. (LGT.B-T)

On Nov. 10, board member James Cherry acquired 1,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $45, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 2,600 shares.