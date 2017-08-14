 Skip to main content

Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps in the news today.

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (MKP-T) reported net income of $8.9-million or 39 cents per share in the second quarter, down from $13.6-million or 59 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company said the decrease was largely driven by recognition of $3.8-million of distribution income from Crown LP in the second quarter last year, as well as lower corporate mortgage interest and equity income from MCAP Commercial LP in the most recent quarter.

"We believe that there is an increased risk of a price correction in residential housing through the remainder of the year as prices adjust from historical highs in many geographic markets," the company said in its outlook. "We will continue to operate with more conservative underwriting and credit policies for uninsured mortgages through this market transition."

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported earnings of $42.7-million or $15.40 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared to a net income of $14.7-million or $5.22 per share for the same period in 2016.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC-T) reported earnings of $4.2-million or 9 cents per share in the second quarter, an increase of 49 per cent from $2.8 million or 6 cents a year earlier. Total revenue was $38.5-million up from $26.1-million a year earlier.

Its board also declared a special cash dividend of 21 cents per common share payable to shareholders of record on Aug. 31.

Mag Silver Corp. (MAG-T; MAG-N)  reported a net loss for the three months ended June 30 of $1.3-million (U.S.) or 2 cents per share, which was in line with expectations.

The results compared to $2.2-million or 3 cents in the same quarter a year ago.

Brenda Bouw
Brenda Bouw is a freelance writer and editor based in Vancouver. She has more than 20 years of experience as a business reporter, including at The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, the Financial Post and was executive producer at BNN (formerly ROBTv). Brenda was also part of the Globe and Mail reporting team that won the 2010 National Newspaper Award for business journalism. More

