Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Tahoe Resources Inc.(THO-T; TAHO-N) says the Guatemalan Supreme Court issued a decision that reinstates the Escobal mining license at its Guatemalan subsidiary, Minera San Rafael (MSR).

"This decision reverses the Supreme Court's preliminary decision to suspend MSR's license in connection with an action brought by the anti-mining organization, CALAS, against Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines," the company said in a release late Sunday.

As part of its decision, the Supreme Court ordered the ministry to conduct a consultation under International Labour Organiation Convention 169.

Tahoe said it expects the ruling to be appealed.

"While the Supreme Court ruling allows Escobal operations to commence immediately, the illegal roadblock at Casillas is ongoing, preventing an immediate restart of operations at this time," it said.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) says an employee of a mining contractor was fatally injured underground at the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Que. on Saturday.

"Personnel responded urgently, however, efforts to revive the individual were unsuccessful," the company stated.

It said activities underground at the mine are suspended while the company works with authorities to determine the cause of death.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (ACR.UN-T) says its properties in the Houston, Texas area — including three office buildings and nine industrial buildings — have not sustained material damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The REIT also announced the extension of a lease agreement with Health Care Service Corporation, a large tenant in Naperville, Ill., by an additional two years until November 2025.