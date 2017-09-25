Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T) says it has terminated the agreement made in March to sell its subsidiary Groupe Commensal Inc. to an affiliate of Pasta Romana Foods Inc.

Imvescor cited "material breaches" of the agreement.

"Notice of the termination of the agreement was given to the affiliate of Pasta Romana Foods Inc. and IRG is evaluating the alternatives available to it in light of the termination of the agreement," the company stated in a release.

Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG-T; AGK-N) says it has acquired the Miradani mining lease adjacent to its Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa.

The company said it bought the lease from AngloGold Ashanti.

It didn't disclose acquisition costs and said they "are not material."

"The Miradani project is a very exciting exploration project with huge potential to increase our resource base and contribute to our future growth," stated CEO Peter Breese.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $112.2-million (U.S.) versus $115.8-million for the same period a year ago.

Its net loss widened to $4-million or 14 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.5-million or 5 cents a year earlier.

"Operating and depreciation expenses increased during the quarter commensurate with the addition of Northgate assets, and general and administrative expenses increased with the addition of staff in the grain merchandising group and related support team," the company stated.

